Foldable smartphones are ambitious, a showcase of cutting-edge engineering, and eye-wateringly expensive. But they almost always come with an asterisk. The cameras are good, but not as good as the same generation flagship slab phone. The battery life is acceptable, but not exceptional. The durability is suspect. Such compromises have been unavoidable; buyers were expected to accept them as the cost of owning cutting-edge hardware.
Foldable smartphones are ambitious, a showcase of cutting-edge engineering, and eye-wateringly expensive. But they almost always come with an asterisk. The cameras are good, but not as good as the same generation flagship slab phone. The battery life is acceptable, but not exceptional. The durability is suspect. Such compromises have been unavoidable; buyers were expected to accept them as the cost of owning cutting-edge hardware.
The Vivo X Fold6 challenges that assumption more aggressively than perhaps any other foldable before it. Rather than asking users to tolerate weaknesses in exchange for that larger display, Vivo has tried to build a foldable that can stand alongside conventional ultra-premium smartphones on its own merits.
The Vivo X Fold6 challenges that assumption more aggressively than perhaps any other foldable before it. Rather than asking users to tolerate weaknesses in exchange for that larger display, Vivo has tried to build a foldable that can stand alongside conventional ultra-premium smartphones on its own merits.
Cameras and battery life
Foldables have lagged behind their slab counterparts in photography. Accommodating for hinges, dual displays, and the complex engineering required for all that, camera systems inevitably take a backseat. Vivo has taken a different approach: the X Fold6 feels like a camera flagship that happens to also fold in half.
The X Fold6’s rear setup combines a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 20MP camera on both its cover and inner displays. Across a variety of lighting conditions, the imaging system delivers the kind of confidence that I’d expect from a device costing over ₹2 lakh.
However, Vivo frequently aims for a more dramatic presentation, with richer colours and stronger contrast. While the results are often striking, they may not always appeal to photographers looking for natural rendering. That said, the Vivo X Fold6 narrows the camera gap between foldables and flagship phones: the camera experience is not just competitive with other foldables, but the device’s strongest suite.
When it comes to battery life, for years, foldable buyers learned to lower their expectations. Large displays and slim designs left limited room for bigger batteries, while productivity-focused usage patterns and full screen streaming put additional strain on endurance.
With the X Fold6, Vivo has made meaningful progress, and that changes the everyday experience significantly. In my few weeks of testing, I rarely felt any battery anxiety. With a large 6900mAh battery (the largest available on a foldable smartphone available in India), combined with rapid 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging speeds, the phone behaves more like a traditional flagship than a power-hungry foldable. With a compatible charger (included in the box), it takes less than an hour to fully charge the device.
The software compromise
If the Vivo X Fold6 demonstrates how quickly foldable hardware has matured, its software experience serves as a reminder that the industry's next challenge is no longer engineering.
Vivo's OriginOS 7, powered by Android 17, offers the expected multitasking tools, effective split-screen views, and floating windows that ups the ante on a foldable smartphone. It’s an intuitive experience, with seamless navigation and fluid animations, even though it feels there’s too much going on with the software layer, with a definite hint of Apple’s Liquid Glass user interface.
Then there are nifty AI-powered features as well as a useful desktop mode allowing you to connect your phone with an external monitor or TV to experience full PC-like experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor can take on anything you throw at it, even though 12GB RAM isn’t the best in the category or price band. The X Fold6 rarely feels lacking and some of the productivity features are genuinely next generation, but there are moments when its rivals demonstrate a greater level of software polish, if not maturity.
A ‘normal’ foldable
The X Fold6 belongs to a newer generation of foldables that aim to feel conventional when shut. The cover display is practical, and the form factor is easier to live with. This matters because most users spend a large portion of their time using the outer display.
Vivo has also refined the hinge mechanism to the point where opening and closing the phone feels deliberate rather than mechanical. The crease remains visible under certain lighting conditions, but during regular use it rarely becomes distracting.
The phone measures just 4.4mm when open, and at 9.4mm, remains remarkably slim when folded. The handset weighs 226 grams. It’s fairly comfortable to hold in the hand, and grip when you’re out and about. And it looks gorgeous, especially the ‘Nebula Teal’ colour variant. The Vivo X Fold6 comes with IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for dust and water resistance—that’s more certifications than what its rivals have to offer.
For a foldable that makes so few compromises, the Vivo X Fold6’s price may be the biggest challenge. At ₹2,19,999, is it worth that huge sticker shock? Rivals like Samsung and Google may trail Vivo in certain specifications, but they remain formidable competitors because of software refinement, ecosystem strength, and a certain brand chumminess. And at this moment, their foldables are cheaper than Vivo’s.
Vivo counters with what is arguably one of the most complete foldables on the market today. More importantly, it signals that foldables no longer need to justify their existence via novelty alone, but can compete as serious flagship smartphones. The only question is whether buyers are ready to pay flagship-plus prices for all that jazz.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.