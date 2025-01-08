A flagship to challenge most top smartphones in 2025
SummaryThe vivo X200 Pro may emerge as the camera phone to beat in 2025. What else does the flagship have going for it?
Over the past couple of years, vivo has been making strides not just in product innovation but also in market share, especially in India. It has galloped past Samsung and Xiaomi to claim the spot of top smartphone brand in India. In the process, the company has also staked its claim in the flagship smartphone space.
Headlined with an imaging prowess that competed with the best out there, the vivo X100 Pro, launched in early 2024, emerged as one of the best camera phones of the year. It fell short of the top spot, not because of competition from other manufacturers but from the vivo X100 Ultra, its elder sibling which never made it outside China.