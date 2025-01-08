A flagship to challenge most top smartphones in 2025

There’s nothing to complain here. The colour calibration and the contrast level are top notch, and while the phone offers the option to customize the colour balance, the default settings worked just fine for me. While most flagship smartphones opt for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the vivo X200 Pro continues to place its faith in high-end Mediatek chips. The X200 Pro is powered by Dimensity 9400, a brand new 3nm chip from Mediatek, and with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage onboard, you really don’t have to worry about multitasking. It’s fantastic in everyday use with no lags, even handling extensive gaming without breaking a sweat. It does throttle extended gaming sessions, but still outperforms most other flagship smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. The X200 Pro packs in a huge 6000mAh battery (the X100 Pro had a 5400mAh battery). However, the single-cell design of the battery means it doesn’t charge as fast as the dual-cell X100 Pro. It takes about 50 minutes to charge from zero to 100%—not stellar, but not too bad either. It can go over 70% in half an hour which is a good enough juice up for an entire day. The X200 Pro also support wireless charging, of course.