Vivo X300 FE review: A smaller, balanced phone that brings flagship comforts

Video recording too is a mixed bag. The primary camera and telephoto offer a good enough recording at 4K 60fps (the ultrawide is limited to 1080p recording), but there are some inconsistencies with colour reproduction here and there. And then there’s the optional Telephoto Extender Gen 2, a physical add-on lens that pushes the focal length to 200mm. It’s lighter than the previous version and attaches via a modular case. The extender costs an extra ₹15,999, with the accessories kit priced at ₹3,999.