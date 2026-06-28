Vivo X300 FE review: A smaller, balanced phone that brings flagship comforts

Vivo’s FE lineup has quietly built a reputation for doing something most smartphone makers have abandoned: treating compact phones as serious flagships rather than “lite” variants. The new vivo X300 FE continues that philosophy and deliberately positions itself not as a toned-down sibling to the X300, but as a different proposition altogether. It leans on a combination that’s increasingly rare—not chasing spec sheet dominance but focusing on delivering a balanced, premium experience for a smaller handset with flagship comforts.
Delightful compact chassis
The vivo X300 FE keeps a footprint that feels almost nostalgic in a market that has drifted towards oversized slabs—measuring 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm and weighing around 191g. It’s comfortable to carry it around, whether in hand or a smaller pocket.
The design language has evolved meaningfully from the previous FE generation giving this one a fresher, almost Pixel-esque look. The new horizontal camera layout—a sculpted glass island instead of a metal block—gives the rear a cleaner, more modern identity that exudes sophistication.
The materials feel flagship-grade: An aluminium frame, flat glass surfaces, and a matte finish that resists fingerprints. To ensure the aesthetics match durability, the X300 FE carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings, handling dust, immersion, and even high-pressure water jets.
The vivo X300 FE sticks to a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel with a 2640 x 1216 resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It’s not a dramatic upgrade over last year’s FE, but it didn’t need to be. It offers excellent outdoor visibility, vibrant colour reproduction, and smooth scrolling.
Snappy everyday performance
vivo’s switch to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 from Mediatek is a strategic shift. It’s not the top tier “Elite” variant found in this year’s X300 Ultra, but it’s still a powerful 3nm chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The benchmarks place the X300 FE slightly below the most aggressive performance-centric phones, but well within flagship territory for everyday use. Apps stay in memory, gaming is smooth, and thermal management mostly keeps the phone stable.
The X300 FE packs a massive 6,500mAh battery, the largest in its compact class. It’s a marathoner in disguise with excellent endurance. In mixed use—browsing, social media, streaming, and photography—the phone can stay with you through the day and well into the night.