Vivo X300 FE review: A smaller, balanced phone that brings flagship comforts

Vivo’s FE lineup has quietly built a reputation for doing something most smartphone makers have abandoned: treating compact phones as serious flagships rather than “lite” variants. The new vivo X300 FE continues that philosophy and deliberately positions itself not as a toned-down sibling to the X300, but as a different proposition altogether. It leans on a combination that’s increasingly rare—not chasing spec sheet dominance but focusing on delivering a balanced, premium experience for a smaller handset with flagship comforts.