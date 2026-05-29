Vivo X300 Ultra Review: Vivo's flagship phone goes all in on photography with astonishing cameras

When it comes to flagship phones, faster chips, exceptional screens and great build quality are a given, so the real battle for those paying top dollar for their smartphones is on camera quality. Every brand knows this, and nowhere is this more apparent than on Vivo’s latest, the X300 Ultra. Starting at ₹1,59,999 ( ₹2,09,999 with the full camera kit), does the X300 Ultra justify that price, or is it simply a camera nerd’s dream wrapped in a very expensive phone?
Given the phone’s camera chops, it comes as no surprise that the X300 Ultra is a hefty 237g slab with a massive circular island that dominates the dual-tone matte-finish rear panels. In fact, if you’d measure it, the module is nearly as thick as the phone’s 8.49mm frame. It’s expectedly top-heavy, but the softly curved edges make the phone more comfortable to grip than many sharp-edged rivals. The rest of the design is clean with just the power and volume buttons and build quality is flagship grade with IP68/69 water and dust resistance.
But we’re here for the cameras, right? And boy, does Vivo stand up and deliver on this front. The 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 1/1.12 main sensor is the centerpiece of the rear camera setup, with its tighter 35mm-equivalent field of view (most smartphones, by comparison, stick to 24mm).