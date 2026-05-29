Vivo X300 Ultra Review: Vivo's flagship phone goes all in on photography with astonishing cameras

Given the phone’s camera chops, it comes as no surprise that the X300 Ultra is a hefty 237g slab with a massive circular island that dominates the dual-tone matte-finish rear panels. In fact, if you’d measure it, the module is nearly as thick as the phone’s 8.49mm frame. It’s expectedly top-heavy, but the softly curved edges make the phone more comfortable to grip than many sharp-edged rivals. The rest of the design is clean with just the power and volume buttons and build quality is flagship grade with IP68/69 water and dust resistance.