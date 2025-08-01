How voice notes became our go-to for connecting deeper
Voice notes are reshaping how we care, connect and communicate. They’re an ideal tool for the lonely, the anxious, and the digitally overwhelmed
It’s 6.30pm, and Isha Kumar, 25, a marketing professional, is standing in a packed compartment on the Delhi Metro. She slips in her earphones, opens WhatsApp, and hits play. Just like that, she’s no longer on the crowded train; she’s with her best friend, who describes the chill in the London air, the toppings she picked for her oatmeal, all accompanied by the sound of her footsteps, pacing her way to work. Her friend, away from Delhi for the first time, tells Kumar, “Your comforting voice, laced with the muffled rumble of the Metro, is my virtual hug from home."
This kind of intimate, asynchronous exchange has become second nature for many. In 2024, WhatsApp users around the world sent nearly 150 billion messages daily, with around seven billion of them being voice notes, according to data reporting solutions provider Demandsage. Since introducing the feature on 7 August 2013, WhatsApp has seen voice messaging evolve from a convenient add-on to a deeply embedded mode of communication. They offer a way to be heard without the pressure of coordinating a call or the effort of typing a long message, capturing nuance that often gets lost in the stop-and-start rhythm of a phone conversation.