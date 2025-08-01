How voice notes became our go-to for connecting deeper

It’s 6.30pm, and Isha Kumar, 25, a marketing professional, is standing in a packed compartment on the Delhi Metro. She slips in her earphones, opens WhatsApp, and hits play. Just like that, she’s no longer on the crowded train; she’s with her best friend, who describes the chill in the London air, the toppings she picked for her oatmeal, all accompanied by the sound of her footsteps, pacing her way to work. Her friend, away from Delhi for the first time, tells Kumar, “Your comforting voice, laced with the muffled rumble of the Metro, is my virtual hug from home."

This kind of intimate, asynchronous exchange has become second nature for many. In 2024, WhatsApp users around the world sent nearly 150 billion messages daily, with around seven billion of them being voice notes, according to data reporting solutions provider Demandsage. Since introducing the feature on 7 August 2013, WhatsApp has seen voice messaging evolve from a convenient add-on to a deeply embedded mode of communication. They offer a way to be heard without the pressure of coordinating a call or the effort of typing a long message, capturing nuance that often gets lost in the stop-and-start rhythm of a phone conversation.

A 2023 YouGov survey across 17 markets found that 8% of Indian WhatsApp users aged 18 and above favoured voice notes over any other form of messaging, the highest in Asia. In the announcement on their blog in 2013, WhatsApp said it wanted to make staying in touch easier: “We know there’s no substitute for hearing the sound of a friend or family member’s voice."

They were right. Twelve years on, voice notes have been seamlessly woven into the fabric of our everyday lives: maintaining friendships, navigating work, managing care and documenting the everyday ephemera that makes a life. A February 2025 Time article attests to this, calling voice notes “small acts of love". Their emotional resonance lies not just in the words spoken but in the incidental sounds they carry—footsteps on a pavement, clinking dishes, background laughter, all of which create a quiet, ambient intimacy.

Designing for connection

The intimacy of voice notes is shaped quietly by the technology that supports them. In response to growing usage, WhatsApp has rolled out features like playback speed controls, disappearing messages, and transcripts. These tweaks are practical but also revelatory: a sped-up voice note erases the emotional weight of a pause, while a transcript compresses tone into flat prose. Voice notes encourage slowness, even vulnerability, even as the platforms themselves push for speed. That tension plays out in our habits: we record voice notes at night, exhaling into the dark, only to listen back at 2x on the morning commute. We are constantly negotiating between time, attention and presence.

Voice notes have been seamlessly woven into the fabric of our everyday lives: maintaining friendships, navigating work, managing care and documenting the everyday ephemera that makes a life.

Itisha Nagar, psychologist and former professor at the University of Delhi, draws a striking parallel: “Just as we once saved letters to reread and cherish, voice notes today carry that same emotional weight. Like handwriting, they preserve something of the person. The tone, the pace, even the background noise, all become part of the message." Over time, texting became too stripped down, hence the rise of emojis. “Voice notes brought that richness back."

From a trauma-informed lens, Nagar continues, “paralinguistic cues (or non-verbal cues) like inflection, silence and pauses can signal emotional safety, just as we instinctively soften our voice or lower ourselves to a child’s eye level. Tone can shift the entire meaning of a message." This resonates with findings from a 2021 experimental study, It’s Surprisingly Nice to Hear You: Misunderstanding the Impact of Communication Media can lead to Suboptimal Choices of how to Connect With Others, by Amit Kumar and Nicholas Epley of the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. It found that hearing someone’s voice, whether via calls or voice notes, led to stronger feelings of social connection and closeness than reading the same message as text. Participants consistently underestimated how much intimacy a voice could foster, even when asynchronous.

Even workplaces are adapting. For remote teams, where nuance is often lost in text/email, Slack introduced voice messages in 2021. A cheerful “hi!" or a thoughtful pause can shift how a work message lands. What might sound cold in writing, “Just checking in", becomes warmer and more collaborative when spoken aloud.

Also Read | How dating apps are leading to emotional burnout in the ENM community

On dating app Hinge, which introduced voice prompts in 2021, users can record short clips to add personality to their profiles. Some sing, some recite film dialogue, some just talk about their pets. Hinge claims those who use the feature are 48% more likely to get a date. Voices, after all, offer what bios and photos can’t: an authentic glimpse into quirks, accents, and emotion.

Photographer Farah Ahmed, 23, spent the first lockdown in 2020 in her childhood home in Chandigarh. “I’d argue with my parents a lot. The news made me restless. I’d go on long walks to a small park nearby and record voice notes to my best friend. Even before she replied, I felt lighter. Like someone had already heard me out."

In a world now reckoning with rising levels of loneliness, described by the World Health Organization’s 2024 Commission on Social Connection as a “public health epidemic", voice notes have found unexpected cultural heft. The commission reports that one in six people globally experience loneliness, with adolescents and young adults being the most affected (17–21%). In India, older adults are particularly vulnerable. A national survey, the 2017-18 wave of the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), found that among adults aged 45 and above, 20.5% reported moderate loneliness and 13.3% reported severe loneliness. In a country where loneliness is stigmatised and mental healthcare underfunded, voice messages could offer a low-barrier way to maintain high-quality social connections.

Nagar, however, offers a note of caution. “They can certainly aid closeness," she says, “but they’re not a substitute for it. Human beings still need attunement, presence, real-world signals of connection." Voice notes may preserve tone and texture, but they are still, in her words, “a form of proximity, not the form."

A practical tool

View Full Image Notes from history

Voice notes are not just the domain of the young and digitally fluent. In many Indian homes, they’re practical tools, especially for those unfamiliar with typing or navigating language barriers. WhatsApp is available in 11 of the 22 official languages, yet typing in local scripts is often clunky or unintuitive, making audio a more accessible alternative.

“My children set my keyboard to Hindi, but even then my typing is very slow," says Pushpa Devi, a domestic worker in south Delhi. “Now I just record what I need to say and send voice notes to my employers. It’s faster, and I can explain properly."

This sense of accessibility has led many in the older generation to reach for the microphone instead of the keypad. Meera Bhatia, 54, recalls sending her daughter voice-noted recipes after she moved abroad. “She had never cooked before. I was far away and worried, but the time difference made it hard to help. So I began recording voice notes—tiny instructions, wrapped in encouragement. She’d replay them while cooking, pausing and rewinding as needed. I would wake up to satisfying photos of meals I somehow helped make. Thanks to technology."

Voice notes offer not just convenience but a sense of relief, especially for neurodivergent individuals navigating the burden of everyday communications. They help evade the social tightrope of real-time conversations and soften the fears of being misunderstood or misread. Delhi-based writer and filmmaker Natasha Badhwar, 54, whose online bio identifies neurodiversity as her superpower, shares, “Conversation has always been a bit of a minefield for me. Text and voice notes give me the grace of time and space; I can think through the exact words I want to share, delete if required and craft my communication, so to speak."

Badhwar also uses voice notes in her professional life, often conducting extended interviews via voice notes with other neurodivergent individuals, allowing them to respond in their own time, after processing their thoughts and feelings. For many, this asynchronous format isn’t just flexible; it’s more humane.

“When tech begins by including those often excluded by default, it ends up setting a higher standard for usability, empathy, and design," says Delhi-based Nipun Malhotra, 37, founder of Nipman Foundation, a disability rights advocacy organisation, and director at The Quantum Hub, a policy consulting firm. Designing with accessibility in mind, particularly for persons with disabilities, often leads to more intuitive technology for everyone. “Voice notes, for instance, have long been a popular mode of communication for many visually impaired users and those who find typing difficult due to locomotor disabilities," says Malhotra.

Beyond accessibility, voice notes offer something enduring and transcendental. Shreya Kapil, 22, a management student living away from home in Paris, reflects on the quiet urgency of preserving the voice of her spirited 88-year-old grandfather. “When you’ve lost people, and you only have memories of them left, you start to understand the value of capturing life in any format you can. Whether it is nanaji’s inspiring shayaris or small voice memos like ‘Good morning, bachho! Jai Sri Krishna’, I feel reassured by this digital trunk of his everlasting presence."

Evolving etiquette

But voice notes aren’t for everyone. Some try to soften their arrival with disclaimers: “No rush to listen" or “Feel free to ignore", but the burden still lingers. “I know it’s important," says Aman Khurana, 24, “but I just don’t have the energy to listen, not in the moment and not later either. I prefer chatting on Instagram with memes or just calling directly. Voice notes feel like emotional homework." A design student at NIFT Kangra, he admits he’s lost touch with friends due to mismatched communication styles.

Voice notes, for all their intimacy, can sometimes feel like a demand for emotional availability that not everyone can meet. “They feel like lectures," says Satyaarth Shankar, a 25-year-old doctor in Delhi. “It’s an indulgent one-sided conversation." Some are adapting to this new terrain. “I am not a fan of voice notes, but I generally tend to mirror whatever form of communication is made with me. I respond in voice notes but never send one unprompted," says Anirudh Suresan, 28, a tax consultant in Delhi.

Voice notes, for all their intimacy, can sometimes feel like a demand for emotional availability that not everyone can meet.

Audio messages also privilege the senders over the receivers. Many criticise the format as “self-serving" or even “selfish," as it demands not just the listener’s time and attention, but also the right conditions—earphones, privacy and often, the right emotional headspace. Jayashankar Vengathattil, 30, a strategy professional from Bengaluru, says, “The only time I send voice notes is to substitute them for a work call. I’m fine receiving long ones from loved ones, but they’ll usually get excited texts in return. I communicate much better through the written word than the spoken one."

The gender of expression

While speaking to respondents for this piece, a pattern quickly emerged: women were far more likely to prefer voice notes. Men who used them regularly were the exception, raising a larger question: does gender shape how we express ourselves, even in private? “Women are far better communicators, so they can condense their thoughts in a more precise manner in voice notes, which guys find themselves unable to do," says Suresan, who defaults to texts.

Our female respondents described voice notes as emotional scaffolding, used to vent, encourage, confess, and care, most often with close female friends in WhatsApp groups. (They sent voice notes to men too, but these were typically shorter and more direct.) Shilpa Phadke, sociologist and co-author of Why Loiter? (2011), explains that women often struggle to maintain friendships after marriage or beyond structured spaces like schools and colleges due to reduced mobility and limited access to public space. “That’s perhaps why digital mediums like voice notes are easier to sustain," she says. “They can be sent from home, with minimal negotiation."

This rings true across India. Hugo Ribadeau Dumas, who holds a PhD in urban geography from EHESS, Paris, has spent the past few years studying the geography of friendship in Bihar and Goa. He points out that friendship is far from free or equally distributed; it requires time, space and financial resources. “You can’t easily hang out with friends if you don’t have the money to eat out or the privacy to invite someone home," he explains.

“Mobile phones, and especially platforms like WhatsApp, have been a game changer," he says. “They allow women to maintain connections that might otherwise fade. For many women, voice notes offer a rare window to sustain ‘in-between friendships’: short exchanges embedded in the daily rhythms of household work, childcare, and errands."

“None of my male friends communicate this way, we are not usually socialised into being expressive," says Ayaan Khan, 26, a policy researcher from Hyderabad. “It’s easier to have fun rather than have deeper conversations and so, voice notes can be a nightmare. That doesn’t mean we’re not thoughtful, we’re just not used to being that open."

There are exceptions. “I haven’t noticed a gender divide. Some friends, regardless of gender, use them religiously and others not at all," says Sameer Thakur, 27, a lawyer and poet currently based in New York. “My male friends and I are huge gossips, so we might even use them more."

Yet, the gendered dynamics of voice notes mirror broader patterns in digital communication, where expression and emotional labour are often coded as feminine. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are replete with memes and reels that humorously depict women sending lengthy voice messages filled with seemingly trivial details, while men are portrayed as preferring concise, solution-oriented communication. “When I’m venting to my husband, he often listens with the aim of problem-solving, while my girlfriends just know to… listen", says Nidhi Punetha, 30, a policy adviser based in Chandigarh.

As we listened to the perspectives that shaped this piece, some of which, fittingly, arrived as voice notes, one thing became clear: these aren’t just features. They’re an evolving cultural form, part therapy, part logbook, part love letter. They offer relief from (constantly looking at) screens, reintroduce tone into a nuance-deaf internet, and create new forms of intimacy we’re only beginning to understand. When a passerby glances at someone like Isha Kumar in a corner of the Metro speaking softly into her phone, it may seem like a strange act of self-talk. But each voice message that technology enables is a thread in the tapestry of social connection, a quiet assertion that someone, somewhere, is listening.

Sanskriti Bhatia is an engineer turned tech policy professional pursuing an M.Phil in public policy at the University of Cambridge, working at the intersection of technology, policy and society to drive impact.

Srishti Kapil is a communications and program strategist, currently working with the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins on initiatives spanning gender equity, public health, and policy advocacy.