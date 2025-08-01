How voice notes became our go-to for connecting deeper

From a trauma-informed lens, Nagar continues, “paralinguistic cues (or non-verbal cues) like inflection, silence and pauses can signal emotional safety, just as we instinctively soften our voice or lower ourselves to a child’s eye level. Tone can shift the entire meaning of a message." This resonates with findings from a 2021 experimental study, It’s Surprisingly Nice to Hear You: Misunderstanding the Impact of Communication Media can lead to Suboptimal Choices of how to Connect With Others, by Amit Kumar and Nicholas Epley of the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. It found that hearing someone’s voice, whether via calls or voice notes, led to stronger feelings of social connection and closeness than reading the same message as text. Participants consistently underestimated how much intimacy a voice could foster, even when asynchronous.