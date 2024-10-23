How you can use AI to take richer notes
SummaryAI note-taking tools, especially those based on voice commands, are replacing the simple text-based notes apps on your phone
Over the years, note-taking apps have changed from being simple text pads on your phone to a complex system of tags and folders that help you build a mind-map of your own. You can take the approach of noting down everything that occurs to you—thoughts about that book you are planning to write someday, a quick recipe shared by a friend, an idea for a world-changing app—in a simple Word/Google document, a straightforward app like Apple Notes or Google Keep; or, you could build a knowledge base in apps like Obsidian, which allows users to create notes that can be linked together internally, enabling effective organisation and information retrieval.
The tough thing about note-taking is building it up as a habit and writing in such a way that you understand the context of the text months or years later. A lot of people give up taking notes regularly because they feel that writing is not their strong suit and text isn’t always the best medium to record their thoughts.