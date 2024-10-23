How you can use AI to take richer notes

Over the years, note-taking apps have changed from being simple text pads on your phone to a complex system of tags and folders that help you build a mind-map of your own. You can take the approach of noting down everything that occurs to you—thoughts about that book you are planning to write someday, a quick recipe shared by a friend, an idea for a world-changing app—in a simple Word/Google document, a straightforward app like Apple Notes or Google Keep; or, you could build a knowledge base in apps like Obsidian, which allows users to create notes that can be linked together internally, enabling effective organisation and information retrieval.

The tough thing about note-taking is building it up as a habit and writing in such a way that you understand the context of the text months or years later. A lot of people give up taking notes regularly because they feel that writing is not their strong suit and text isn’t always the best medium to record their thoughts.

The onset of new-age AI tools, mostly fuelled by different large language models, is helping users expand and capture their thoughts better using voice—a medium that almost everyone is more comfortable with than writing. Take AudioPen, a freemium web app and iOS app that converts unstructured voice notes into easy-to-read and structured text, making it simple to categorise and share your thoughts. Created by Goa-based developer Louis Pereira, who made the tool for personal use, the app uses speech-to-text tech to help you form notes. It also uses AI to let you expand or summarise these thoughts, rewrite them in your style, or reformat them for a list or an email. AI-powered tools can help people who are not native English speakers, says Pereira. His father, whose first choice of language isn’t English, was able to use his voice to register his thoughts and later format them using AI without worrying about grammar and structure.

“I personally use AudioPen as a reading companion—as I read a book, I capture my thoughts by speaking to AudioPen. It is much better than taking detailed notes because it is less tedious and doesn’t break my flow. It also helps me think critically about what I’m reading, leading to better retention," says Pereira.

View Full Image Tools like AudioPen record and summarise your thoughts via voice notes

Apps such as this are regularly used by researchers, authors, and artists to structure thoughts for their projects. Lawyers also use them like scribes to form different documents. Rajvi Parekh, a student, uses Otter.ai to record and transcribe classes at her university. Otter also allows her to listen back to these classes, highlight certain parts, and add her own notes. “I used to record my classes often and listen to them later to take notes or understand certain points. Otter makes these speeches searchable through transcripts. That means I don’t need to listen to the whole recording just to find certain parts," says Parekh.

AI has also made life easy for people who work remotely or attend many virtual calls. Tools like Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai, Read.ai, and video calling service Zoom’s AI have their ever-present AI notetakers in these meetings that not only record and transcribe the calls but also highlight main points as minutes of meetings styled bullet points. The basic premise is the same —they record meetings and give you notes/transcriptions —and feature differentials are mostly around pricing and bundles they offer, mainly for business users.

“These tools helped me break down meetings into bullet points later, so I didn’t have to constantly juggle my attention between what people were saying and taking notes. Plus, they listed actionables and deliverables for all attendees, which I could send to everyone easily, making my life easier," says freelance writer and social media consultant Aparajita Khandelwal.

Use cases of AI-powered note-taking are not limited to productivity use cases. Germany-based developers David Felsmann and Fabian Wittel built an app called Napkin that focuses on mindfulness rather than productivity. The app allows users to capture quotes or thoughts that motivate them or change their perspectives. Users can type their thoughts, note them through voice, or even take photos of books or posters to convert them to text. Napkin then assigns tags to your notes and allows you to explore different thought streams through these tags from the home screen.

“We don’t send any notifications to users because we don’t want to add more noise to users’ digital lives. We would rather be in the background and don’t scream for attention. We want to be a place for reflection for them," Felsmann has said.

Developers have also used tough personal situations to conjure up new solutions. Jijo Sunny, founder of creator tipping tool Buy Me A Coffee, and his wife Aleesha started building a voice-based note-taking tool called Voicenotes when the couple suffered a miscarriage. In a video posted on social network X, they revealed how, as they were consulting several doctors in the aftermath of this event, they started recording the consultations as they wanted to recall complex medical information later. This experience helped them build Voicenotes, which is a cross-platform AI voice note app. Besides the usual features, it lets you store voice notes offline and transcribes them once you are connected. Voicenotes’s AI bot also allows users to ask questions about their notes through natural language queries.

View Full Image Voicenotes is a cross-platform AI notes app

AI tools are not limited to parsing voice and text. Tools like Google’s NotebookLM can take up videos, documents, and websites as sources and let users ask questions about different topics mentioned in these sources. Rahul Shankhwar, a product planner in the auto industry, uses AI tools, including Chrome extensions and NotebookLM, to go through a ton of videos and articles centred around auto reviews and information.

“I used to manually go through videos and take notes to learn more about different kinds of vehicles for product research to build a document. AI tools help me prepare those notes much more easily, and I don’t need to jump between many different tools," he says.

AI tools are making note-taking more accessible, too. People who might have difficulty in typing or are dyslexic can use these tools to express themselves better both in personal and professional communication fields.

“A user once thanked me profusely because he had been rendered physically handicapped after an accident, and AudioPen helped him create content that he could share without needing to type much physically," says AudioPen’s Pereira.

Ivan Mehta is a tech writer based in New Delhi who focuses on consumer tech and platforms.