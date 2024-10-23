How you can use AI to take richer notes

The onset of new-age AI tools, mostly fuelled by different large language models, is helping users expand and capture their thoughts better using voice—a medium that almost everyone is more comfortable with than writing. Take AudioPen, a freemium web app and iOS app that converts unstructured voice notes into easy-to-read and structured text, making it simple to categorise and share your thoughts. Created by Goa-based developer Louis Pereira, who made the tool for personal use, the app uses speech-to-text tech to help you form notes. It also uses AI to let you expand or summarise these thoughts, rewrite them in your style, or reformat them for a list or an email. AI-powered tools can help people who are not native English speakers, says Pereira. His father, whose first choice of language isn’t English, was able to use his voice to register his thoughts and later format them using AI without worrying about grammar and structure.