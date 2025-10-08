Volkswagen Tayron on the road: A seven-seater SUV with a touch of style
The Volkswagen Tayron brings refined European flavour to the three-row SUV space, offering premium interiors and features
It’s a sunny but refreshingly cool morning in Munich. We’re en route to the motor show, but what’s already captured my attention is our ride for the day—the Volkswagen Tayron. This new seven-seater SUV replaces the Tiguan Allspace in VW’s global lineup, and it’s aiming high. The big question is: Can it take on the Toyota Fortuner?
As the Tayron pulls up to the hotel, its resemblance to the Tiguan R-Line is immediately apparent. Slim LED headlamps are connected by a striking light bar, sitting above a large grille finished in a sharp mesh pattern. The 20-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 255/40 profile tyres, lend it a strong stance. Design-wise, the Tayron is clean and modern, with a distinctive shoulder line that flares over the rear arches. The roof gently slopes down to a rear spoiler, while the back end features edgy LED tail lamps also connected by a light bar. A backlit VW logo and mesh-style black cladding round out the look.