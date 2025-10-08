Volkswagen Tayron on the road: A seven-seater SUV with a touch of style

It’s a sunny but refreshingly cool morning in Munich. We’re en route to the motor show, but what’s already captured my attention is our ride for the day—the Volkswagen Tayron. This new seven-seater SUV replaces the Tiguan Allspace in VW’s global lineup, and it’s aiming high. The big question is: Can it take on the Toyota Fortuner?

As the Tayron pulls up to the hotel, its resemblance to the Tiguan R-Line is immediately apparent. Slim LED headlamps are connected by a striking light bar, sitting above a large grille finished in a sharp mesh pattern. The 20-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 255/40 profile tyres, lend it a strong stance. Design-wise, the Tayron is clean and modern, with a distinctive shoulder line that flares over the rear arches. The roof gently slopes down to a rear spoiler, while the back end features edgy LED tail lamps also connected by a light bar. A backlit VW logo and mesh-style black cladding round out the look.

If the exterior is neat and understated, the interior is where the Tayron truly shines. The cabin feels plush and premium, a significant step up from the Tiguan.

View Full Image The interiors

The dashboard is designed as one panel, with a digital instrument cluster on the driver’s side and a sleek piano black section with subtle tonal graphics on the passenger’s side. Dividing the two is a crisp 12.6-inch infotainment touchscreen—sharp, intuitive and responsive.

Materials feel top-notch. The upper dash features soft-touch leather with elegant double-stitching, while the R-Line trim adds suede inserts. Ambient lighting is beautifully integrated, even illuminating the volume control knob on the centre console, which itself is stylishly contoured.

A large panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space, and the seats are generously sized and extremely comfortable. Feature highlights will likely include Level 2 ADAS, a Harman Kardon audio system and Alcantara upholstery. Overall, the cabin feels leagues ahead of the Tiguan All Space it that it will replace. That said, there are a few surprises.

The Tayron we drove in Germany came with manual seat adjustments and no seat ventilation, even in the top-spec R-Line variant—an odd omission at this expected price point. These are features VW would do well to localise for the Indian market.

In terms of dimensions, the Tayron is 231 mm longer than the Tiguan, and that added length translates into a much roomier second row. The middle-row seats are spacious and comfortable, making this SUV a solid family hauler.

As for the third row, it’s more of a token gesture than a true adult seating area. While access is easy, the seats are low and legroom is tight—even for someone who’s 5ft 3 inches. They’re best suited for children on short drives.

Boot space is decent at 345 litres with all rows up, expanding to around 850 litres with the third row folded flat.

Under the Hood

India is expected to get the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, producing 204 hp. This engine, shared with the Škoda Kodiaq, is known for its refinement and smooth power delivery. On the roads of Munich, it felt strong and linear—ideal for quick overtakes and darting through city traffic. Ride quality leaned towards the firmer side, possibly due to the 20-inch wheels, but VW typically retunes suspensions for Indian roads, so we can expect a more compliant setup when the Tayron arrives here.

The Volkswagen Tayron brings a refined European flavour to the three-row SUV space, offering superior interiors, a smooth drivetrain, and premium features.

Where it may struggle against the Toyota Fortuner is in sheer ruggedness and brand equity in India’s SUV-loving market— even the Jeep especially for those looking at off-road ability and high resale value. It will also go up against the like of the Jeep Meridian and the Citroen C 5 Aircross.

For urban families looking for a sophisticated and feature-rich alternative, the Tayron could very well be a compelling challenger. Provided VW gets the pricing and feature mix right, the Tayron might not just take on the Fortuner—it could give buyers a whole new reason to look beyond it.