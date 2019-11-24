Walking helps calm me at the end of the day: Shoeb Farooq

Shoeb Farooq, an executive with nearly two decades of experience in the auto industry, has been heading Triumph Motorcycles India since last year. He considers Elon Musk as an inspiration, for finding one’s cause and giving everything to it. A risk-taker who is passionate about future technology, Farooq is dedicated towards green energy . He’s based out of Delhi. This is his mantra for a positive day:

Morning Boost

I usually wake up by 6am. My day starts with some general stretching exercises, followed by tea and newspaper reading. I then spend time with my twin boys and help my wife in getting them ready for school. My breakfast comprises eggs with toast, along with an assortment of nuts. It gives me all the energy I need to get through the day.

Fitness Files

My workout regimen includes a 30-minute walk every day, coupled with a high intensity workout in gym over the weekend. Walking helps calm my mind at the end of the day and channelise my thoughts. During the day, I consciously use every opportunity to walk or climb stairs.

Sleep log

On a week night, I am usually in bed by 10.30-11pm as I need seven hours of sleep. I make sure I’m off all gadgets at least an hour before bed time. When I am travelling abroad, I usually read or catch up on sleep. I also ensure I don’t consume caffeine as it results in dehydration, which usually worsens the jet lag.

Food For Fuel

I love green tea for its health benefits. It is a part of my daily routine. I have a sweet tooth, but I’ve recently given up sugar in my tea and coffee. I substitute my sugar cravings with natural fruits.

Cover of Fault Lines: how Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy by Raghuram Rajan





How I Find My Zen

My kids are my biggest stress busters. Spending time with them helps me forget all my worries. I also enjoy reading a lot, it helps me unwind. I recently read Fault Lines: how Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy by Raghuram Rajan. It gives a good insight into how individual choices can affect an economic meltdown.