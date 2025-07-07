Mentorship is a privilege and a responsibility, believes Arjun Nohwar
Warner Bros’ Discovery’s MD (India and South Asia) Arjun Nohwar believes that audiences are drawn to compelling, bold and authentic narratives
Travel and sports have been constant guides for Arjun Nohwar. His father’s posting with the Indian Air Force took him across the country from Pathankot to Ooty and Jamnagar to Tezpur, handing him the opportunity to soak in the diversity and culture along the way. As captain of the college basketball and tennis teams, he learned to overcome the fear of losing and the importance of team work in winning.
“Perhaps my professional journey is a reflection of my growing years, with consistent shifts and dealing with the unfamiliar. I have gained an appreciation to understand the fundamentals and pressure points of businesses relatively quickly, having strong convictions but holding on to them lightly. And most importantly, building teams and culture that drive success," says Mumbai-based Nohwar, 42, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.