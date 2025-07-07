Mentorship is a privilege and a responsibility, believes Arjun Nohwar

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance.

Delegation. Done right, it is delightful; done wrong, it’s dreadful. Having played several team sports, I was always comfortable sharing the ball with the team, but to hand it over to them and not being on-court myself felt unnerving and had its own learning curve. This was a necessary skill set I learnt in-part by being thrust into a professional setting that necessitated delegation, but also through meaningful conversations with mentors and a willingness to seek and apply feedback. It is a skill I have grown into and one that continues to evolve.