Look mom, no hands: Hailing a Waymo self-driving taxi in San Francisco

It was a bright summer day in San Francisco, and the ride hailing app showed a three-minute wait. The journey from Union Square to Pier 39 near Fisherman’s Wharf was not a long one—30 minutes, including traffic, across downtown San Francisco. Everything was normal about this trip, except for one—the Jaguar I-Pace making its way across town to serve as a taxi drove itself to the pick-up point. No human drivers involved.

The service in question belongs to Waymo, a futuristic, driverless autonomous car service owned by Google’s parent firm, Alphabet. Over the past five years, driverless car trials have created plenty of noise—sometimes for the wrong reasons a la Uber’s fatal accident.

Also read: Future, fantasy and flying cars Earlier this month, a Waymo car was stopped by a policeman in Phoenix for driving in the wrong direction. According to the company, this occurred due to the car encountering inconsistent construction signs in the area. The segment has evolved since, and today, Waymo is no longer just an experiment—it is a full-fledged commercial ride-hailing service just like Uber or Lyft in the US, or Olacabs in India.

Yet, the experience is outlandish enough to evoke a wide range of emotions—exhilaration, anxiety, concern and confusion.

The parade of the machines What one isn’t prepared for, with a driverless autonomous cab service, is the seamlessness. The application interface is largely similar to that of any other service, which means there’s no special learning curve.

Once the destination is set, the Waymo app displays a price, and the trip is confirmed.

The novelty of the experience starts from the moment the car arrives. The typically elegant Jaguar I-Pace is retrofitted with large lidar and radar sensors as well as multiple cameras to give the car a 360-degree ‘sight’. The designated vehicle can only be unlocked by the person who has booked the trip with a swipe, and there are four accessible seats. In this instance, there were three passengers.

Surprisingly, communicating with the car is not unnerving, even for the not-so-tech savvy demographic. Inside, the car has two large displays—a larger one up front, and a smaller one for rear passengers, which shows all necessary information and prompts in clear detail.

The ‘start ride’ button does not respond until all riders have fastened their seat belts. Post that, the cab commences on its route, no further fuss.

It’s interesting to note how Waymo cabs navigate tight traffic spots. The all-round sensors control the car’s navigation well and there’s a sure-footedness to the drive that induces confidence.

At any given point, the heavily modified I-Pace looks for ways to keep a safe distance from any vehicle around, and slows down at any crossroads to prevent collisions.

Truth be told, if a passenger is blindfolded, it is nearly impossible to state with certainty that this vehicle is driverless. In fact, a passerby at Fisherman’s Wharf exclaimed upon seeing the cab that these vehicles are “friendly neighbourhood driver-bots.”

Interior of Waymo's autonomously driven Jaguar I-PACE.

The inside display offers passengers a shadow-figure view of passersby impressively. The Waymo sensors could even pick up the shape of a dog walking past, showcasing their accuracy.

The entire drive was strictly on the lane, barring a few points where the cab had to swerve in order to avoid cars that stopped abruptly.

The app, or the internal displays, both offer controls for the car’s air-conditioning, and Spotify-powered music playlists. There’s also a familiar map layout displaying the estimated time to the destination. It’s encouraging to see that Waymo has largely kept the user interface in-line with what’s familiar to consumers.

What’s also worth noting is Waymo’s proactive rider support. Any lost item’s retrieval process involves a simple chat and email. There are emergency support buttons that fetch on-call, real-time rider support. Waymo recently opened the service to everyone in San Francisco. It was earlier a wait-listed service.

It’s easy to see how driverless, autonomous electric vehicles would work as car-pool and ride-sharing services. The cab prioritized travel times to the nearest destinations, a model that should work perfectly in a shared mobility future.

What helps Waymo’s case of not being an alienating experience is the rise of semi-autonomous mobility in mainstream vehicles. Tesla, a regular presence in North America, has promoted the use of adaptive cruise control—any experience aboard a Tesla leaves riders with familiarity with the Waymo interface.

Since Waymo uses electric vehicles, the general pace of acceleration and machine-induced braking and cornering feel very similarly manoeuvred. In India, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and braking assistance are available in a number of vehicles, including SUVs and crossovers.

Trust, the real hurdle The 30-minute Waymo ride went without any glitches. While some found the ride thrilling, others considered it too unfamiliar. And it’s this discomfort that services such as Waymo would be contending with while seeking their right market. Apart from Waymo, the likes of Tesla, Cruise, Pony.ai, Zoox and Nuro are some of the prominent names vying for a breakthrough in the self-driving industry.

While San Francisco is a likely outlier globally as it is close to the technology epicentre of Silicon Valley, other cities may find it harder. For machines, the central logic to being able to confidently control navigation and motors is trust in road signs, lane markings, traffic signals and general obedience of traffic norms. For riders, the trust in cars without having a human to hold accountable only builds if the machine’s performance exudes trust.

In geographies without as clearly designated driving regulations as the US or the European Union, such services could largely struggle, at least right away. But for now, the Waymo driverless mobility experience offers a clear view of what the future of ride hailing and cab services could offer.