How wearable tech can help women fight breast cancer

For 33-year old Pragya Banthia, a London-based Product Operations Manager, the idea of being able to screen for breast cancer at home in a comfortable setting is appealing. “Cancer is a very sensitive topic for me given my family history. My mother battled ovarian cancer for years and passed away at the age of 49. My aunt, fortunately, survived breast cancer due to early detection and treatment. These experiences have deeply affected me and even the thought of cancer screenings can be overwhelming," says Banthia.

Although she is concerned about the accuracy of wearable devices without a specialist overseeing the process, she believes they could be a game-changer for many women. “It is important to continue raising awareness about early detection and to support advancements in technology that can make the process easier and more accessible for everyone," she says.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GCO) and the International Association of Cancer Registries (IACR), breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and is the leading cancer among women. Early detection of abnormal breast tissue changes is crucial for improving survival rates and minimizing the need for aggressive treatments. Wearable technology is becoming increasingly important in this effort, offering devices that monitor breast tissue changes, encourage self-screening, track treatment side effects, and support rehabilitation by monitoring physical activity, all of which can lead to earlier interventions and better patient outcomes.

MIT researchers have developed a wearable ultrasound device that helps detect tumours in their early stages. The flexible device can be attached to a bra, allowing users to move an ultrasound tracker across it to capture images of breast tissue from multiple angles. “The device is based on the same ultrasound technology used in imaging centres. However, its piezoelectric-based materials allow it to be miniaturized into a portable ultrasound scanner. Piezoelectricity is a process in which crystals convert mechanical energy into electrical energy, which in this case, can then be interpreted for ultrasound readings," explains Dr Jyoti Anand, a senior consultant, medical oncology at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

How would it work?

This wearable ultrasound device, designed by MIT’s Canan Dagdeviren, associate professor at MIT’s Media Lab and the senior author of the study Conformable Ultrasound Breast Patch for Deep Tissue Scanning and Imaging, which appeared in Science Advances in July, 2023, could be particularly useful for patients at high risk of developing breast cancer between routine mammograms. Interval cancers, which arise between scheduled screenings, account for 20-30% of all breast cancer cases. Inspired by her late aunt’s battle with late-stage breast cancer, Dagdeviren believes this device could potentially save 12 million lives annually.

Currently, the wearable ultrasound device connects to standard ultrasound machines for imaging. However, the researchers are developing a smartphone-sized version for more portable and user-friendly breast tissue monitoring. This device offers real-time, continuous tracking, which could be especially helpful for those without regular access to screenings and for monitoring rapid changes during treatment. “When we visit a clinic for breast ultrasound, a doctor has limited time to screen that particular patient and limited motion of the probe. In this scenario, such devices can help. Having said that, the results from this device need to be monitored by a radiologist to maintain proper quality metrics. It still needs a lot of validation for interpretation of results and to recommend actions based on the report," says Dr. Anand.

Dr. Anand mentions another technique that is easy to use and helps in screening-thermography, also called infrared imaging: “The main principle of IR image diagnosis is that the unregulated growth of cells generates a higher metabolic rate and requires more blood flow than the surrounding tissue." The additional heat generated is delivered to the tissue surrounding the tumour, causing a temperature spike on the breast surface. This temperature spike is observed using IR imaging to detect the tumour.

Although breast cancer survival rates have improved, 50% to 96% of women experience weight gain during treatment. This can result from chemotherapy side effects, endocrine therapies, reduced energy expenditure, and is more common in premenopausal women. For breast cancer patients, monitoring key symptoms and health metrics during treatment is essential for effective management and improving outcomes. “Key aspects include tracking blood sugar levels, particularly in diabetic patients, as elevated glucose can complicate cancer control," says Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Sensitive sensors

Along with MIT’s device, Nevada, USA-based health-tech company Cyrcadia Health has also developed a non-invasive wearable device, essentially a bra insert called the iTBra, which consists of two intelligent breast patches worn for a few hours daily. The Cyrcadia Breast Monitor tracks changes in skin surface temperature to detect early breast anomalies using a four-dimensional system (time, temperature, and sensor x and y location). The device connects to a PC or mobile app, where anonymized data is processed to provide accurate, automated results for healthcare providers. The device has recently entered the first phase of clinical trials.

Monitoring recovery

Tracking health has become easier with wearable fitness devices, which help cancer patients and care teams monitor activity and vital health data for quicker adjustments to treatment plans. Many wearables also sync with mobile apps, allowing patients to easily log symptoms, medication, and diet. “By providing alerts for abnormal readings—such as high blood sugar or low white blood cell counts—these devices empower patients to communicate proactively with their healthcare providers. Furthermore, wearables can encourage healthier lifestyle choices, reminding patients to stay active and adhere to treatment regimens, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes," says Dr. Malhotra.

The increasing sophistication of wearable tech holds great potential to improve the care and management of breast cancer patients, says the doctor. “Essential developments include advanced smart glucose monitors that not only track glucose levels but also analyze trends and recommend dietary adjustments. Devices that monitor body mass index (BMI) could track changes in muscle mass and fat, providing insights into the patient’s nutritional status. Additionally, comprehensive symptom tracking applications would allow patients to log symptoms, side effects, and medication adherence, facilitating better communication with healthcare providers" he explains.

Telehealth solutions could also enhance access to care, particularly for patients in rural areas, while AI-driven health analytics could identify patterns and predict complications, enabling personalized care strategies. “Lastly, behavioural support platforms that offer resources for mindfulness, stress management, and coping strategies can significantly enhance patients’ emotional well-being throughout their cancer journey," says Dr Malhotra. Investing in these innovations can lead to a more holistic approach to breast cancer care, ultimately improving patient quality of life and outcomes, says doctors. Though these devices are not on the market yet, tech companies are racing to make them available and can be pathbreaking for the future of cancer treatment.

Aditi Sarawagi is an independent writer who covers wellness, travel and food.