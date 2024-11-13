How wearable tech can help women fight breast cancer
SummaryWearable devices are the next big leap in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer through early detection and monitoring
For 33-year old Pragya Banthia, a London-based Product Operations Manager, the idea of being able to screen for breast cancer at home in a comfortable setting is appealing. “Cancer is a very sensitive topic for me given my family history. My mother battled ovarian cancer for years and passed away at the age of 49. My aunt, fortunately, survived breast cancer due to early detection and treatment. These experiences have deeply affected me and even the thought of cancer screenings can be overwhelming," says Banthia.
Although she is concerned about the accuracy of wearable devices without a specialist overseeing the process, she believes they could be a game-changer for many women. “It is important to continue raising awareness about early detection and to support advancements in technology that can make the process easier and more accessible for everyone," she says.