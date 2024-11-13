How wearable tech can help women fight breast cancer

Currently, the wearable ultrasound device connects to standard ultrasound machines for imaging. However, the researchers are developing a smartphone-sized version for more portable and user-friendly breast tissue monitoring. This device offers real-time, continuous tracking, which could be especially helpful for those without regular access to screenings and for monitoring rapid changes during treatment. “When we visit a clinic for breast ultrasound, a doctor has limited time to screen that particular patient and limited motion of the probe. In this scenario, such devices can help. Having said that, the results from this device need to be monitored by a radiologist to maintain proper quality metrics. It still needs a lot of validation for interpretation of results and to recommend actions based on the report," says Dr. Anand.