Wearable tech that goes beyond smartwatches

The wearable industry is shifting beyond smartwatches. Innovations in smart rings, biometric clothing, and even brain-computer interfaces are poised to reshape how we interact with technology in 2025 and beyond.

Lounge takes a look at wearables that have multiple utilities and fulfil a variety of functions.

Earbuds that do more

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is only the latest device to provide more than music playback

Advertisement

If you thought your earpods were only for listening to the latest explosive podcast episode or Taylor Swift's freshest single, think again. It is but natural that any device that is in close contact with the body, such as earpods, will be used for health monitoring and tracking, and a new generation of earpods that do just that are already here. Take the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, for instance, whose headlining and most intriguing feature is the inclusion of optical heart rate sensors to measure your heart rate during workouts.

the Beats earpods are not the only ones. Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM Sport earbuds provide heart-rate tracking and body temperature. Another device to consider is the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro true wireless earbuds, which can monitor health markers, track your sleep and exercise, and even send reminders to adjust cervical spine posture.

Advertisement

Smart rings that go beyond fitness

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is great for tracking metabolic health

Smart rings are emerging as a discreet yet powerful alternative to smartwatches. Unlike their bulkier wrist-based counterparts, smart rings offer compact, always-on tracking with an emphasis on comfort and aesthetics. Companies like Oura and RingConn have already made strides in the health-tech space, providing users with real-time biometric data such as heart rate variability, sleep tracking, and oxygen saturation levels.

Advertisement

The Motiv Ring offers both fitness tracking and security authentication.

In 2025, expect smart rings to integrate even more functionality. Future iterations could incorporate non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, making them essential for individuals with diabetes. Additionally, companies are exploring NFC-enabled smart rings that allow for secure payments, access control (such as unlocking doors or logging into devices), and even gesture-based control for connected devices. As battery efficiency and sensor accuracy improve, smart rings could become an indispensable tool for health tracking and everyday convenience

Advertisement

Biometric clothing for real-time feedback

Sensoria Smart Socks analyze your running form

While smart rings provide a compact solution for biometric monitoring, biometric clothing takes the concept a step further by embedding sensors directly into fabric. Unlike traditional wearables that sit on the skin, biometric apparel offers full-body tracking without discomfort or bulk.

Advertisement

Companies like Hexoskin and Myant are leading the way, integrating heart rate, respiration rate, and movement sensors into shirts, leggings, and even socks. These garments can provide real-time feedback for athletes looking to optimize their performance or individuals monitoring their cardiovascular health.

Nadi X smart yoga pants tell you if your posture is correct

Advertisement

Expect the next generation of biometric clothing to incorporate AI-driven insights that analyze posture, detect early signs of dehydration, or even monitor stress levels. Additionally, the integration of self-powered fabrics—materials capable of generating energy from movement or body heat—could eliminate the need for external charging, making these wearables truly seamless. Notable products in this category include the Sensoria Smart Socks, which analyze running form, and the Nadi X smart yoga pants, which offer real-time posture correction.

Smart glasses, not for play While Google Glass and Microsoft’s HoloLens introduced the concept of smart eyewear, the technology is finally maturing into consumer-friendly solutions. Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, and emerging startups are focusing on blending augmented reality (AR) with everyday tasks.

Advertisement

The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses give users hands-free access to nearly all the functions offered by their smartphone

In 2025, we could see smart glasses that go beyond AR overlays. With advancements in AI, these devices may offer real-time language translation, context-aware notifications, and even facial recognition for improved accessibility.

Additionally, integrating brain-sensing technology into smart glasses could enhance productivity by monitoring focus levels and suggesting breaks when cognitive load is high. Notable examples include the Vuzix Blade AR Glasses for enterprise applications and the Lenovo ThinkReality A3, designed for professional and industrial use.

Advertisement

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 is made for enterprises, offering customized virtual monitors, 3D visualizations, AR-assisted workflows and immersive training

Embedded wearables are a reality already

Brain-computer Interfaces (BCIs) are on the near horizon for humanity

Advertisement

Unlike external wearables, implantable sensors are designed to continuously monitor critical health metrics without requiring active user interaction.

For instance, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) like those from Dexcom and Abbott are already revolutionizing diabetes management by providing real-time blood sugar readings. In the near future, expect more sophisticated implantable devices that can track biomarkers for early disease detection, personalized medication adjustments, and even stress levels through cortisol monitoring.

Beyond health applications, neurotechnology companies such as Neuralink are working on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that could enable direct communication between the human brain and digital devices. While still in the early stages, these innovations could one day allow users to control smart devices, type messages, or even interact with AI assistants using just their thoughts.

Advertisement