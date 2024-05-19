Week in tech: Generative AI is coming to your Google search

A short recap of what made news in the world of technology this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI unveils its GPT-4o model ChatGPT-maker OpenAI announced a new flagship model on 13 May that can process commands across audio, vision, and text in real time. GPT-4o (where “o" stands for “omni") can accept any combination of text, audio, image, and video as inputs and generate any combination of text, audio, and image outputs. OpenAI said in its blogpost that the new model can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time. The company also released a list of demonstration videos which showed how the model can be applied in several ways, including as a real-time translator. The company also announced that it has created new safety systems within the model to provide guardrails on voice outputs.

Generative AI coming to your Google search At the recently concluded Google I/O conference on 14 May, the tech giant announced that it is introducing AI-generated answers to Search. Soon, users will be able to see an AI summary of their search results on Google—a feature known as AI Overview. Liz Reid, vice-president, head of Google Search, explained in a blog post that the new AI features in Search are the result of a new Gemini model, which brings together Gemini’s advanced capabilities—including multi-step reasoning, planning and multimodality. Users will also be able to adjust their AI Overview with options to simplify the language or break it down in more detail. AI Overview will be rolled out in the US first, followed by other countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

64% of Indian organisations hit by ransomware in 2023: Report A new report by cybersecurity solutions company Sophos on 14 May revealed that 64% of Indian organisations were affected by ransomware attacks in 2023. While the rate of ransomware attacks against Indian organisations went down (from 73%) in 2022, the impact on victims has intensified, with higher ransom demands and recovery costs. Ransomware is a type of malware that locks, withholds data or information and compels the victim to pay a ransom to access it again. The report further revealed that the average ransom demand was $4.8 million (around ₹40 crore), with 62% of demands exceeding $1 million. The median ransom paid was $2 million.

— Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!