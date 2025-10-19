What I gained by going off Instagram stories
Quitting low-stakes voyeurism on social media reduced my cognitive load and built stronger friendships
It’s been over three-and-a-half months since I stopped watching Instagram Stories. I was never a compulsive watcher; I only checked a handful of people’s stories. But consciously not checking them at all, especially when I see three green circles in a row—the unmistakable cue that someone’s sharing something with “close friends" only—has been quite something.