What I gained by going off Instagram stories

I did wonder whether, as someone who writes about the internet, I might be missing out on story ideas by not watching Stories. After all, it is the first line of digital dispatch for so many people now. But then again, missing out is a given. You just decide what you can give a miss. Why let one of the buzziest features of the most habit-forming app of our times dictate how I spend my time? I’d completely understand if, after reading this, someone decides not to watch my stories either.