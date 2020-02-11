The #MeToo movement is going strong. Harvey Weinstein, the once famous film director, is now on trial for rape. People are no longer ashamed of sharing their stories of abuse. Men are thinking hard about their words and actions. Mission accomplished? Economist Sylvia Ann Hewlett doesn’t think so. In her new book, #MeToo In The Corporate World: Power, Privilege, And The Path Forward, Hewlett, an expert on gender and workplace issues, uses data and interviews and analyses them to inform us that the “movement has not had a big enough tent".

In other words, the corporate world hasn’t yet done much to protect its employees. While explaining how sexual misconduct harms companies as well as people, she writes, “Ongoing legal expenses, the loss of key rainmakers, and a crashing share price are just the beginning." Hewlett shows the limitations of the movement and how male leaders are trying their best to stay away from sponsoring young women, which is affecting their career growth and depriving companies of diversity. To make companies more equitable and ensure that diversity, meritocracy and inclusion are embedded within an institution’s culture, Hewlett offers blueprints for individual and corporate action that could provide protection to employees. She reminds us that power, not sexual desire, is at the root of problem.

