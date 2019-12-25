When the #MeToo debate reaches TV

Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin’s The Morning Show is as enjoyable as it is frustrating. Inspired by American journalist Brian Stelter’s Top Of The Morning, which centres on the world of morning television, the drama—with its A-listers and big, expensive sets—revolves around the ousting of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), a news TV anchor, after allegations of sexual misconduct; how his on-air co-host, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), fights to retain her job as top anchor while sparking a rivalry with field reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon); and why the blame should extend far beyond Mitch. All actors show their exceptional potential, but it’s Aniston who steals the show. Her revelatory central performance makes you wonder why Friends robbed us of such an incredible dramatic actor.

