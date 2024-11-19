Why cultural intelligence matters at work

In today’s globalised environment, managers need to invest in cultural intelligence, or cultural quotient (CQ), to help unlock the potential of diverse teams and deliver successful and impactful projects.

CQ is essentially the ability to work effectively across different cultural contexts. It involves understanding cultural differences, adapting communication styles, and fostering an inclusive environment. The consistent rise in hybrid and remote models of work, and the expansion of businesses across geographies, have increased the need for CQ.

Managers with well-developed CQ have a significant edge in the current dynamic work environment. They are better equipped to lead teams, fostering environments of trust and inclusivity. They can also adapt to changing roles and expectations by leveraging diverse perspectives for greater creativity and innovation. This adaptability is especially vital in the post-pandemic world, where traditional work roles are constantly evolving.

What sets managers with well-developed CQ apart is that they tailor their communication strategies to align with diverse cultural norms, reducing misunderstandings and building trust within teams. They are experts in breaking down work for enhanced collaboration.

What’s the secret sauce that project managers use to build diverse, people-centric teams with a strong CQ? It’s about being servant leaders who can inspire high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions. Fostering a supportive culture means ensuring team members have a sense of agency and ownership about their work. It’s also important to develop a culture where all team members are comfortable sharing bold ideas and candid feedback.

So, how can you develop CQ? It starts with education and awareness. Interpersonal, or “power”, skills enable teams to work cross-culturally, viewing situations from different perspectives. Research shows organisations prioritising power skills are better at completing projects that meet business goals. Upskilling in these core areas will help deepen CQ practices. Managers can also learn about the cultures represented in their teams, listening carefully and understanding different communication styles. They can also participate in training programmes focused on developing CQ.

Investing in the development of CQ will not only lead to more successful projects but also create resilient teams that put innovation first.