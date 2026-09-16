The enduring legacy of iconic Windows laptops in an era of standardized designs

In April this year, Dell, currently India’s fourth-largest laptop maker, launched the latest edition of its XPS range of premium Windows laptops in India. While such launches are seemingly common, there’s one very key point that was different about it—about 18 months ago, Dell, like many of its peers, had chosen to do away with the XPS range, a favourite of legendary repute among users for over 30 years.
Standing as a stylized abbreviation of ‘Extreme Performance System’, the very first XPS line was launched in 1993 as desktops, followed by the first XPS laptops in 2004. The 1990s was massive for laptops—the idea of a mobile personal computing system was an imperative for corporate and business leaders. In India, desktop personal computers were only just breaking out as household products through early adopters.
This led to IBM launching its ThinkPad line of laptops in 1992, a line that is owned today by Lenovo. In 1999 HP, another US tech giant, launched a third familiar name that has been a fan favourite for decades—the HP Pavilion.
These laptops went on to become among the world’s most popular and most sold over the decades. Though exact sales figures were never disclosed by these brands, laptops powered by Microsoft’s Windows operating system became synonymous with these names. Over time, others would join the fray, like Dell’s Inspiron for mass-segment laptops, HP’s Spectre for laptops that focused squarely on design and Lenovo’s budget-centric IdeaPad.
Over the past three decades, other companies too have been a part of this list. In 2008, Asus launched its ‘Republic of Gamers’ lineup of laptops with the now-discontinued ROG G70. In 2012, Microsoft introduced its ‘Surface’ line of laptop-tablet hybrids. Each of them, in their own way, have managed to garner loyal users over the years.
Today, though, the laptop world has changed quite a bit. As with every industry, laptops too have faced the perils of industrial standardization, giving up unique identities for standardized nomenclatures. The latter helps from a marketing standpoint, cleaning up the need for separate marketing initiatives and focusing on one uncluttered lineup. What it cannot do, however, is replicate the pull of legacy that tags such as XPS, ThinkPad and Pavilion meant for laptop buyers worldwide at one point.
The return of the XPS
In early 2025, Dell had decided to do away with its long-standing XPS lineup—choosing, instead, innocuous tags such as Dell Premium and Dell Pro. The decision is akin to HP, India’s largest laptop seller, reshuffling legacy brands Pavilion and Spectre into a unified Omnibook portfolio.
Long-term users of these devices, however, have pushed back against this standardization. Bowing to this, Dell decided to bring back the XPS in April this year. Much to the joy of people that have bought and used this series for decades (made famous, in at least some part, by Sheldon Cooper in hit US sitcom Big Bang Theory), the new Dell XPS retained what it was originally known for—a precise, premium design language.