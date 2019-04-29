According to a report by Visual Capitalist published in March 2019, 188 million emails, 42 million WhatsApp messages and 18.1 million texts are sent out every minute. This tick of time allows for 4.5 million YouTube videos, 4.8 million GIFs, 1.4 million Tinder swipes, 1 million Facebook logins, 3.8 million Google searches and 0.4 million mobile app downloads. Taking a yearly count makes things even more intimidating—100 trillion emails are sent every year.

We spend close to 0.7 million hours watching Netflix every minute, a 300% increase from last year. India is one of the fastest growing consumer internet markets with millennials redefining digital consumption trends. We now have a new category of broadcasting apps blitzscaling across India. I don’t fully understand TikTok but each time I open the app, millennials seem to be broadcasting short videos of what they are up to. Activities include dancing, rapping, chilling and, believe it or not, napping. I am glad that millennials across the country are coming online but the puzzling cyber behaviour and digital engagement makes me wonder: when do millennials actually work?

By work, I don’t mean attending meetings, providing status updates and replying to chats and emails. These tasks fall under the category of shallow work—stuff that can get done with wavering attention and doesn’t really move the needle.

Deep work is characterized by tasks that require more cognitive resources, creativity and undisturbed focus. Deep work makes us productive and creates conditions for long-term success. Almost all personal and professional growth is a direct result of deep work. Shallow work, on the other hand, gives the illusion of being busy, saps creativity and leaves us exhausted. Being busy has nothing to do with being productive. Today, it is possible to put in hours of work and not create anything of consequence.

It is no secret that if we want to excel in any field, we need to go above and beyond the bare minimum effort required to hold on to our jobs. Does it mean that we expand our to-do list, network more and take on more responsibilities? Not necessarily. In fact, doing so can seriously backfire if timing, effort and organizational priorities are misaligned. We can be as busy as we like but if we are not adding value to the most critical goals of our organization, we are wasting everyone’s time.

Productivity is output divided by input. Therefore, being productive means getting more done with less. Because time is finite and our lives keep getting busier, the only way to be consistently more productive is to sharpen focus. Focus is not binary. It isn’t something we have or not. Like every good habit, focus needs discipline and is built over a period of time. Expecting to wake up one day with focus and determination is a sure shot way to fail.

To write this article, I interviewed 12 super-productive Network Capital community members working in fields characterized by constant flux of new information: high-frequency trading, journalism and social media analytics. I was curious how they managed to get deep work done despite the profound digital cacophony in their industries.

Turns out that almost all my interviewees had five common traits. First, they knew their most productive hours and blocked them for undisturbed deep work. Second, they focused on doing one thing at a time. Not one of them multi-tasked. Third, they took guilt-free breaks from technology. Fourth, they built great work habits. Many even had elaborate work rituals. Fifth, they felt comfortable saying no, something I struggle to do.

In essence, to be more productive and creative, we can’t afford to be in the perennial respond and react mode. Being a millennial, I understand FOMO (fear of missing out). That said, it is time to transform FOMO to JOMO (joy of missing out) and commit to time for deep work.

Millennial Matters is a column that recalibrates the skills needed to survive and find meaning in the workplace of tomorrow.

Utkarsh Amitabh is founder of Network Capital, a global peer mentoring community and a WEF Global Shaper.