Achieving mastery in a world of workday distractions
SummaryThe ability to zero in on critical tasks gives individuals a competitive edge in the workplace
Most of us are not tasked with producing works of art, but there is no reason why we cannot produce works of enduring value. If you were to list down ten things that you produced in the last month, be it a presentation, a proposal, a piece of code or something else, which of these would you be proud of? Also, would the quality of your output change dramatically if you had been allowed to work undistracted?
Today, it’s rare to get the time and space to focus on work without distraction. Studies on workplace productivity suggest that most office workers do less than an hour of focused work each day. You can try testing this yourself using the timer on your phone. Start with a significant task that you need to finish. It could be a presentation, a proposal or something similar. Start the timer when you begin the task and stop it the minute any distraction crops up. Distractions include anything that makes you shift your focus from the task. A pop-up notification, a co-worker stopping by to chat, a call or message on your phone or simply losing focus. You can repeat this experiment on different days of the week.