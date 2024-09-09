Achieving mastery in a world of workday distractions

This is what I gathered when I documented my typical workday. The first thing I did when I woke up in the morning was look at my phone. Usually, there are some WhatsApp notifications that demand attention. Then I scrolled through my mail to see what I missed when I was asleep. This is more out of habit, and it usually only serves to distract my attention. Once I reached the office, I was drawn into a couple of meetings that I had not planned for. After these meetings, I spent some time attending to emails until it was time for lunch with a colleague. Post-lunch, I convinced myself that I would focus on important tasks that included a presentation to the board. Halfway through finishing the presentation, I received a call to respond to a news query regarding an apparent crisis. By the time I finished attending to it, my ability to focus had largely left me, and I spent the remaining time attending to some irrelevant tasks before leaving for the day. The day felt very busy, but in reality, I hadn’t done much. During the commute home, I promised myself that tomorrow I would focus better. You would be familiar with this kind of day at work. The fact is that such days are common and make us feel tired but unfulfilled. ... There are two reasons that prevent us from achieving focus at work. The first is about not having a clear idea of what we want to accomplish. The second is to do with what is termed work creep, where non-priorities enter our workday.