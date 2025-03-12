World Sleep Day: These gizmos will help you snooze like a baby
SummaryFrom cute screen-free handhelds to Bluetooth-enabled headbands, these gadgets show that good sleep is a button away
The theme of this year’s World Sleep Day, observed on 14 March, is Make Sleep Health A Priority, which is often easier said than done. Anxiety often fuels insomnia, and this inability to fall asleep in turn stirs up more stress. For others, dropping off is easy but sleeping comfortably through the night is a bit of a nightmare.
Nearly 50% of Indians lose an average of three nights of restorative sleep each week yet very few are willing to get help, either from experts or from gadgets, according to the results of the fifth Global Sleep Survey conducted by ResMed, a health-tech company focused on sleep.