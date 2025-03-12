World Sleep Day: These gizmos will help you snooze like a baby

A lightweight eye mask is a quick fix to cut out light and help you fall asleep faster. The Therabody SmartGoggles takes this a step further by combining low vibrations and a gentle temple massage to ease eye strain, cut stress and soothe achy heads any time of day. You can’t wear them all night—they are quite bulky—but they definitely help you unwind before bedtime (you can switch to a regular eye mask or have blackout blinds to remain in the dark). The only downside—you’d look a bit like a human fly, especially if you get the black version, but without the housefly’s super sight.