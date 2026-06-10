WWDC 2026: Apple plans an ambitious new slate with a new Siri AI, better child safety norms and fun new photo features

Photos get a boost

Apple’s Photo app got a shot in the arm at WWDC, with new AI features seemingly bringing the iPhone app up to speed with the latest photo editing apps (and native Android apps). A new spatial “Reframe” feature will let users use AI to adjust the perspective of an image by touching and dragging, to reposition the camera within the scene, with AI then filling in the blank spaces, mimicking the effect of having physically moved the camera during the original shot. There’s a new “Extend” tool to expand images by using generative fill effects, and the “Cleanup” tool is getting an upgrade to more effectively remove distractions with better quality and more realistic generative AI.