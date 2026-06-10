WWDC 2026: Apple plans an ambitious new slate with a new Siri AI, better child safety norms and fun new photo features

There’s something different about this year’s WWDC, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference where it shows off what’s coming to iOS, macOS and the myriad Apple devices in your life over the next year. Not only is the event the last with Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO before he steps down and cedes the role to CEO-designate John Ternus, but Apple has more riding on WWDC 2026 than perhaps any event in recent memory, following a year of criticism that its AI ambitions has lagged behind competitors.