WWDC 2026: Apple plans an ambitious new slate with a new Siri AI, better child safety norms and fun new photo features

There’s something different about this year’s WWDC, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference where it shows off what’s coming to iOS, macOS and the myriad Apple devices in your life over the next year. Not only is the event the last with Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO before he steps down and cedes the role to CEO-designate John Ternus, but Apple has more riding on WWDC 2026 than perhaps any event in recent memory, following a year of criticism that its AI ambitions has lagged behind competitors.
There’s something different about this year’s WWDC, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference where it shows off what’s coming to iOS, macOS and the myriad Apple devices in your life over the next year. Not only is the event the last with Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO before he steps down and cedes the role to CEO-designate John Ternus, but Apple has more riding on WWDC 2026 than perhaps any event in recent memory, following a year of criticism that its AI ambitions has lagged behind competitors.
With so much riding on WWDC 2026, we cut through the announcements to focus on what actually matters.
With so much riding on WWDC 2026, we cut through the announcements to focus on what actually matters.
Say Hello to Siri AI
It’s not the Siri of yore, meet Siri AI, the headline act of the next phase of Apple Intelligence. Apple's voice assistant and AI chatbot, now housed in a dedicated app, is far more conversational, context-aware and capable of acting across apps, drawing on personal data, on-screen content and web information to complete complex tasks.
At WWDC, Apple stressed on a privacy-first architecture that combines on-device processing with Private Cloud Compute. Apple will also leverage its partnership with Google’s Gemini models for the next generation Apple Foundation models that will power AI features across its platforms.
Siri AI will work across mobile, Mac and wearables, and consumers will be able to move their workflows from one device, such as the iPhone, to a different one like the MacBook. Finally, there promises to be better conversations with Siri for research and brainstorming, akin to Gemini Live.
Beyond Siri, Apple Intelligence will now power smarter experiences, including enhanced Visual Intelligence, natural-language automation in Shortcuts, intelligent tab management and vibe-coded extensions in Safari. Consumers should also look forward to contextual assistance in Phone and Messages, and deeper cross-app context awareness.
Interestingly, Apple is allowing for its architecture to be audited by external security experts, a missing piece in many big tech AI discussions that often take the “trust me bro” self-policing approach instead.
Liquid (less) Glass
If you were ambivalent about the visual overhaul that was last year’s Liquid Glass design, you weren’t alone, and Apple has introduced the ability to dial back some of its elements to increase tint and contrast, improving readability around content and controls. Crucially, Apple has tweaked performance across the board—apps will now launch up to 30% faster on iPhone/iPad, AirDrop transfers are up to 80% faster, saving images in the Photos app will be quicker, as will be search indexing, flash drive transfers and email search. Bottomline: Faster everyday stuff across Apple devices, with CPU scheduler optimizations (and iOS27) supported as far back as iPhone 11!
Keeping Kids (and Apple) Safe
With new parental control tools, parents can choose who their child can call on the phone, and what apps and websites they can access. Apple Apple will make helpful suggestions about age-appropriate tools and how those restrictions can change over time.
Parents be able to approve conversations with new contacts, automatically blur objectionable content in Messages, set Time Allowances for apps based on categories like gaming and social media, among other features. How good these tools work will only come with sustained use, but on paper, they sound thoughtfully considered, particularly the ‘Ask to Browse’ and ‘Ask to Buy’ features.
Photos get a boost
Apple’s Photo app got a shot in the arm at WWDC, with new AI features seemingly bringing the iPhone app up to speed with the latest photo editing apps (and native Android apps). A new spatial “Reframe” feature will let users use AI to adjust the perspective of an image by touching and dragging, to reposition the camera within the scene, with AI then filling in the blank spaces, mimicking the effect of having physically moved the camera during the original shot. There’s a new “Extend” tool to expand images by using generative fill effects, and the “Cleanup” tool is getting an upgrade to more effectively remove distractions with better quality and more realistic generative AI.
AirPods get a Custom Equalizer
Apple also announced that iOS 27 will bring custom equalizer settings to your AirPods, finally giving users the opportunity to customize the sound of their AirPods. It appears only to be a very basic set of EQ controls, with options to adjust the intensity of highs, mids, and low-frequency tones, but it’s a start. Oh, and if you use the phone for a lot of voice notes and dictation, Apple is launching a new systemwide dictation experience that’s built into the keyboard on iOS 27 and can correct spellings, punctuation, and capitalization.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.