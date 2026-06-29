Xiaomi 17 Ultra review: Does this camera disguised as a smartphone win the Ultra wars?

Another day, another smartphone. Except this time, it’s much more of a camera than a smartphone. With it, I stopped thinking about playing games, texting my best friends, or even looking up the stock market. It instead became all about the photographs I could capture. Yes, it’s the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and with Leica's help, they have created one of the best camera-centric smartphones ever.
I’ll admit that I hadn’t been this excited about a Xiaomi flagship smartphone in a while. In previous years, Xiaomi’s ‘Ultra’ had paled in comparison to Oppo’s and Vivo’s. With the stakes even higher and prices rising to astronomical levels, could the Xiaomi 17 Ultra prove it is the one to beat? It took me just one weekend to truly understand what Xiaomi has concocted here. The simple answer is: yes!
A camera disguised as a smartphone
From the moment you pick it up, you realise that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is special. Not only is it the cheapest of the ‘Ultra’ models, but it is also not trying to be extra.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a flagship smartphone through and through. It runs the most powerful processor to date, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is also the thinnest Ultra from Xiaomi to date—8.29mm thick, and weighing just 218.4 grams. The reduced weight helps mitigate wrist fatigue, especially since you’ll be clicking way too many photos with this smartphone.
The back of the smartphone is made from composite fibreglass. It’s resistant to the wear and tear of daily use, and also helps keep the weight down. The display—a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 3,120x1,440—is protected by Xiaomi’s own Shield Glass 3.0, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the rear camera system. There is also an IP68 certification. Xiaomi has a triple-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 50MP 1-inch main sensor (with LOFIC and OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 200MP telephoto camera. On the front is a 50MP selfie shooter.
The headline grabber has to be the 50MP 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor with LOFIC HDR technology. Let me explain it as briefly as possible. This technology is slated ro help prevent overexposure in high-contrast scenes (e.g., fireworks), preserve highlights, and retain more detail in shadows. Compared to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s main camera, the main sensor on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra can capture more than 6 times as much light!
When you’re out and about taking dozens of photos, the smartphone needs to be comfortable to grip and hold. To this end, Xiaomi excels with the photography kit (at an extra cost to the consumer, of course). The Photography Grip Pro, along with the hand strap and detachable shutter buttons, is a game-changer.
The grip attaches to the case via the Type-C port and locks in. It’s just like a digital camera with a two-step shutter key and a zoom switch. It’s familiar, comfortable, and you can click dozens of photos all day without feeling any fatigue. Best of all, the grip lets you use the smartphone one-handed.
The main camera is the standout of the three sensors. Daytime shots come out with punchy, true-to-life colours while retaining a lot of detail. You can choose between Leica Vibrant (less pronounced colours) and Leica Authentic styles. ‘Authentic’ was better for street photography, but otherwise, ‘Vibrant’ did the trick. In low light, the main sensor shines. Noise is absent, and the photos were not overexposed. The images are pretty realistic thanks to how well the highlights were handled. Thankfully, there was little to no flare in the images.