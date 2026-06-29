Xiaomi 17 Ultra review: Does this camera disguised as a smartphone win the Ultra wars?

A weekend of use told me everything I needed to know about the battery life. With a huge 6,800mAh battery (Oppo and OnePlus flagships have it beat on paper), the Xiaomi 17 Ultra easily lasts two days, depending on how intense your use case is, but with a medium-to-heavy usage pattern, I comfortably got to post-lunch on the second day. With photoshoots across the city, and a lot of running around, plus some movies and dinners, I was very satisfied with the battery life. The smartphone supports 90W wired charging (with a charger included) and 50W wireless charging. Within an hour, you can fully charge the smartphone.