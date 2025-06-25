Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV: An affordable option with all the bells and whistles
In a market dominated by premium brands, Xiaomi's 2025 X Pro Qled television offers great features like 'Filmmaker Mode' at a fraction of the cost. But is it a good buy, overall?
In 2018, Xiaomi brought its range of smart televisions to India. In due course, it had a similar effect as the company had on the smartphone market—bringing in features at lower prices than ever seen before. Fast forward to 2025, and the Xiaomi X Pro Qled television has nearly pulled off what was once typical to this brand—the experience of flagship products at a fraction of the price.
Case in point: earlier this year, Japanese giant Sony introduced a picture mode called ‘Studio Calibrated’ on its flagship line of Bravia televisions. The rationale was to offer buyers of some of the most premium televisions in the market a picture mode that replicated colour and related settings that a movie director shot a piece of content in. It was one of the ways through which Sony sought to differentiate its offering—televisions, after all, is an increasingly commoditized market today.