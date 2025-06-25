Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV: An affordable option with all the bells and whistles

Still a good pick

All said, there is no denying that purely based on the picture quality on offer in return of the price, the Xiaomi X Pro Qled 65-inch, 2025 edition TV is a worth purchase for those looking for a larger-than-average television but within a limited budget. Xiaomi has ensured that all essentials are delivered upon—even the audio quality is not underwhelming, even though not as wholesome as it could have been. Simply for this, it would be difficult to find a television that is more value for money than this one, especially with a 65-inch screen in tow.