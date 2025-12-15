A productive day includes regular breaks, says Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur

The early 1990s were an exciting time for the field of communications. Sudhin Mathur had always been interested in innovations and real-world application as a student of mechanical engineering. After a Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, where he gained an understanding of consumer behaviour, decision-making and the importance of creating value, he was ready to explore further at his first job.

“The industry was just beginning to take shape. Technologies like pagers were emerging, media was expanding and brands were discovering new ways to speak to consumers. It was clear that communication would soon become central to how businesses operated and engaged with people. As a student, the early curiosity of wanting to understand, build and improve has shaped a big part of who I am today," says Bengaluru-based Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India.

From being primarily known as a smartphone brand, Xiaomi has created a niche as a comprehensive technology company that offers everything from watches and televisions to tablets. After joining Xiaomi India last year, Mathur’s focus was on evolving the business and unlocking new growth opportunities. But what he is most proud of today is observing his team’s growth.

“Watching people step up, take ownership and move the brand forward with clarity and intention is the real win. Every milestone feels bigger and more meaningful when the entire organisation grows with it," he says.

Mathur talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of listening.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve never looked at mentorship as a title; I’ve looked at it as an influence. I’ve learned from people across my life - friends, colleagues and family. Each person who has shaped my values or challenged my thinking has been a mentor in some way. I believe leadership grows stronger when you stay open to learning from every interaction, not just formal guidance.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

One insight that stayed with me is that growth must be durable and it must uplift everyone involved. I learned to prioritise progress that’s sustainable, people-centric and built on long-term intent rather than short-term wins. That perspective continues to shape how I lead and build teams today.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentorship is about giving people clarity, not directions. It’s creating the context, the purpose and the space for them to think independently. I encourage teams to question, experiment and understand the ‘why’ behind every decision. The goal is simple - to help people build confidence in their own judgment because that’s when real, lasting growth happens.