A productive day includes regular breaks, says Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

A few principles keep my day efficient. I always maintain a 10-minute breather between meetings, which helps me reset and stay fully present for the next conversation. I also keep my calendar organised well in advance so I can plan with clarity. However, the biggest principle is making meetings outcome-oriented. Time is valuable, and while planning and delegation matter, taking timely decisions is equally important to keep the business moving forward. It helps create a smoother rhythm to the day, both professionally and personally.