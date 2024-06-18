Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer review: Time-saving travel companion
SummaryWhile the Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer cannot replace regular irons completely, its ease of use, portability and affordable price-tag will appeal to many users
I was disappointed when I couldn’t take a garment steamer on my recent trip. As I began packing for Los Angeles, California, I quickly realised that the voltage difference would be an issue. I packed up my garment steamer from Xiaomi and said my goodbyes – temporarily.
But having returned to India (at the time of writing this review) and being able to use Xiaomi’s Handheld Garment Steamer once again, I’m impressed by what I've seen. I’ve never really ironed my clothes, barring my days in college. Thanks to Xiaomi, I finally returned to using a garment steamer (even if it isn’t an everyday event).
Xiaomi has a diverse range of products under its portfolio. Gone are the days when it was just a company that made smartphones. From EVs (yes, really, Xiaomi has an electric vehicle under its portfolio) to sports shoes, Xiaomi has it all – a smart light, smart vacuum cleaner, security camera, air purifier, and more.
Xiaomi’s India store isn’t as extensive as its Chinese counterpart, but it’s slowly building up. Xiaomi launched the Air Fryer 6L alongside its Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone recently. But today I’m talking about a “new category product", the Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer, which was launched at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living Event in April. Let’s get on to the product.