Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer review: Time-saving travel companion

How does the Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer perform?

All you need is 30 seconds and you’re good to go. Thanks to a power rating of 1300W, the garment steamer is ready to use in about 26 seconds. The claimed steam rate is up to 24g/min. It is safe for all fabrics - cotton, linen, wool, silk, polyester, and nylon - and can be used vertically (while clothes are on a hanger) and horizontally (can be used in this mode without steam). It can kill 99.9 percent of germs and remove odour. Lastly, the 160-ml tank capacity, which is good for ironing four to six pieces of clothing.