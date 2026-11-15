Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 review: Is this the best air purifier on the market?

Replacement filters are priced at ₹5,499 on the company’s website. Xiaomi has some bad history when it comes to replacement filters. Previously, there was just a very short window where these filters were available, and once out of stock, they just never came back. This time around they want to make sure that doesn’t happen again. The purifiers come with an integrated RFID tag in the filter assembly, which means means that aftermarket filters are not an option.