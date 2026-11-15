Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 review: Is this the best air purifier on the market?

With Diwali having just come and gone, I was wondering if my eyes were deceiving me. With AQI readings reaching well over 1500, I was stunned to see my air purifier with a reading well below 50. Yes, I had amped up all the settings to the maximum, but still.
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 delivered on the most important pollution explosion day in Delhi, and how. I’ve tested a number of air purifiers over the years, from companies like Xiaomi, Phillips, Conway, and more, and all of them failed to get the air quality to below even 100 on the day of Diwali.
Xiaomi recently unveiled its smart home and lifestyle-focused brand Mijia in India, and a slew of products are slowly being launched. The first among them is the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact. The company has vowed to do a better job in terms of after-sales (read: availability of filters).
I’ve been testing the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, the company’s flagship offering that is priced at ₹17,999, for about a month or so now.
A Modern Design
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 gets a modern look, though not very different from some of the company’s previous air purifiers. It’s got a square-ish form factor with rounded corners, and a generally sleek look. It’s one of those purifiers that can sit in the corner of a room and be unassuming, yet striking.
The bottom half of the device is where the dirty air is drawn in with small air-intake pores. The top of the air purifier is where the clean air is expelled. There’s a small circular display at the front of the device for seeing the readings and performing some basic tasks.
Unboxing and setting up of the air purifier is very simple and it seamlessly connects to the Xiaomi Home app, which is compatible with both Android and iPhone smartphones.
Large Coverage Area
One thing I really liked area that the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 can cover—up to 940sqft. I had it in the living room (which also houses the dining room), the biggest room in my house and it worked without a hitch.