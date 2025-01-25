Xiaomi Pad 7 review: A good balance of price to performance
SummaryThe Xiaomi Pad 7, which comes in at under ₹30,000, may not be a top-grade tablet like the iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab, but is pretty unbeatable at its price range. Find out if this budget-friendly tablet is the right choice for you
Brands have become very good at knowing the target audience for all their products, and in no category is this more apparent than tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 7. While Apple’s iPad line of tablets (and, to an extent, Samsung’s Galaxy tablets) are trying to be everything to everyone and a potential replacement for your laptop, the rest of the market isn’t. They’ve got three major focus areas.
First, they are meant to be a portable and lightweight alternative to laptops when you don’t need to do any of the heavy lifting (for example, photo and video editing or writing and running code). Second, much of the time spent on a tablet would be spent consuming media, whether bingeing on the latest Netflix show or watching Australia take back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. Third, it is meant to be an extension (if you get the keyboard and stylus) of your laptop for the creative folks out there. If you’re an artist or a writer, a tablet can become your preferred medium for a large part of your daily life.