Xiaomi Pad 7 review: A good balance of price to performance

The competition

The competition in the Android tablet market is fierce, especially in the budget and mid-range segments. Saying that, there aren’t a lot of other tablets that are worth checking out. In the premium space, the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are superior options, but they come in at double the price. The most immediate competition to the Pad 7 is the OnePlus Pad 2 (also fantastic in its own right, but more expensive). Then, there is the Pad 6 from last year, which Xiaomi still sells at a discount. According to some reports, the only downside of the Pad 6 is that it may not get the update to Android 15. That’s a massive letdown.