Xioami 15 Ultra: All about the camera, but is that enough?
SummaryXiaomi clearly wants to compete at the high end with this phone, which stands out for its camera but lacks software finesse
The highly commoditized smartphone market in India rarely gets devices that stand out. Truth be told, it’s difficult to really call any smartphone ‘different’ in today’s market, but if they can get any different at all, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely as far as it can get.
Case in point: over the past half a decade, Xiaomi has been trying to take a very specific approach with its flagship smartphone of the year. It is a sign of acceptance from Xiaomi that as far as flagships go, most buyers shelling out a lakh for a phone today would simply buy Apple’s iPhones. If they do pick an Android phone, it is likely to be either Samsung’s Galaxy S or Z (the foldable) series devices, or the newest Google Pixel. Perhaps, even OnePlus might be in the fray.
Xiaomi has always been seen in India as a value-first pick for phone buyers. For the longest time, it was almost a default pick for any smartphone purchase at under ₹25,000. That gave it considerable brand weightage in India—a clear recall among consumers, just not in the premium segment.