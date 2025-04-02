Xioami 15 Ultra: All about the camera, but is that enough?

The camera

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s rear panel design leaves no room for misunderstanding—this phone is all about its camera. It has a massive, bevelled and circular camera module, with very visible Leica branding. For the most part, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s rear panel’s design has polarized people around. While geekier, younger audiences are drawn to it with curious glances and a lot of intrigue, corporate professionals were considerably less impressed. From a usage standpoint, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera module leads to the phone being propped up at an angle. Credit where it’s due—the phone does not wobble if you use it on a tabletop, largely thanks to this module being centrally aligned.