'Your Year Wrapped: Apps have all the data but no context

This year was the first time Spandan Banerjee did not share his Spotify Wrapped on social media. “I often grieve through music,” says the 31-year-old musician and product designer from Kolkata. “So a sad song I played on loop for a few days became my most played track.” Music he tunes into at night to fall asleep also made it into his top songs. Neither, he feels, accurately captures his “year in music”.

Banerjee’s grouse points to a growing discomfort with how apps have come to dictate our year-end reflections. From Spotify Wrapped and YouTube Recap to X’s AI-generated summaries of our tweets and LinkedIn’s Year In Review, Google Photos’ memory slides, the timeline from Google Maps, and the tallies offered by reading and fitness apps, platforms are increasingly compressing our lives into neat, shareable narratives.

As every app floods us with a year-ender, it also exposes their failures: inaccuracies, a sense of visual homogeneity, and a mounting fatigue from being cleverly nudged to perform our year yet again, sometimes in ways that feel unnecessary or simply unpleasant.

Apps have all the data, but may not always get the context right. The streaming platform’s algorithm doesn’t know that a song on repeat was a brief grief ritual, or that those 3am listens were desperate attempts to fall asleep. The fitness app doesn’t know that what it has labelled as our most productive month perhaps coincided with disordered eating.

It wasn’t always this fraught. When Spotify Wrapped first launched nearly a decade ago, it felt like a small revelation. “It was a fun way to show data interactively,” says Mumbai-based visual artist Manoj Omre. However, what started as an occasional delight has, over the years, hardened into an inescapable seasonal ritual, with every app vying to tell us what our year meant.

“They all look the same to me,” says Omre, 32. He sees a Ship of Theseus-like dilemma in our digital recaps. “After being on a platform for so many years, I’m not sure if that’s still my original taste,” he says. “You start with your original preferences. Then the algorithm recommends something just below it, you click on it, and over the years your playlist gradually starts looking completely different.”

Perhaps the better question is whether these recaps show us who we are, or who the algorithm has nudged us into becoming.

Aleena Qureshi, 31, has been wondering about that of late. “Earlier, we used to joke that whatever we thought of would show up on our phones,” she says. “Now it feels more like the reverse: we are being fed things because the algorithm thinks it already knows what we’ll like. You engage with one post, and suddenly you’re shown 10 versions of the same thing.” Year-end recaps, she believes, simply mirror that narrowing. They end up reflecting the loop rather than the person. And that, she thinks, has started to drain them of meaning.

Based in Mumbai, Qureshi runs the community Social Media Dissect and hosts the podcast Aleena Dissects. She also notes that users are beginning to see through the wrapped/recap exercise. “People are realising this is designed to be shared,” she says, “and not necessarily enjoyed.”

Any platform built primarily around content consumption, Banerjee argues, is unlikely to offer an accurate portrait of a year lived. What it delivers instead is an algorithmic reflection. “Platforms centred on user-generated content,” he adds, “tend to come closer to reality.” He points to spaces like X or Google Photos, where the record is shaped more directly by what users choose to post, save, or remember.

Even these are not immune to emotional tone-deafness. Bengaluru-based counselling psychologist Avneet Kaur sees this play out repeatedly in practice. “One of my clients lost their dog this year and each time it’s a trigger when Google Photos recounts the past month or year and gives memories from two years ago. It definitely gets too much and can be quite overstimulating and sudden.”

The timing only compounds the effect. “The year-end and holidays are already difficult for many people, especially those feeling lonely or away from family. These reflections can become excessive, even unnecessary,” says Kaur, 29. Reflections, she clarifies, “are an amazing source of getting to know ourselves, but these unprompted triggers can make it go a bit out of hand.”

So what can platforms do better? Give users agency.

“The best thing platforms can do is allow personalisation,” says Qureshi. “Let users skip things, redesign them, make choices. Then reflection happens in line with a person’s emotional state, not just their data.”

Banerjee points to Spotify’s Artist Wrapped as a useful precedent. “It packs in more information while being less visually loud, and artists are surveyed in advance about which data points they want to receive.” There’s no reason the consumer version can’t allow for manually entering context, too. The platform allows users to shape what appears in their next Wrapped by using “Private Mode” for certain listening sessions and using the “exclude from Taste Profile” feature. But these aren’t actively promoted by the app. Spotify did not respond to Lounge’s emailed queries till press time.

And yet, the deeper answer may lie outside apps altogether. Omre recalls how we used to look back at the year in pre-digital times: by talking with friends, looking through family photo albums, mentally replaying both the stupid and significant moments of the year. “The best part,” he says, “is that none of this is quantified like the app wraps.” For those who journal, reading back offers a similar form of reflection.

App-generated year-end recaps do provide something memory and photo albums cannot: quantifiable insights turned into patterns we have lived through but never consciously tracked. Starred WhatsApp messages, for instance, can quietly reveal what or who mattered to us in the year. Technology can aid reflection when used intentionally, maybe the key is not letting tools decide for you. “I don’t depend on apps to reflect on my year gone by,” Banerjee says. “Meditating works better as a reflection process for me.”

