Young India starts a mask-making drive from home

“Five minutes. That’s all it takes," Priyankur Sengupta, 23, says while cutting and stitching a mask at home, using an old cotton T-shirt. While many youngsters are busy deciding which Netflix show to binge-watch next, Sengupta, a final year student at the Delhi branch of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), and his peers across India, are busy giving shape to a mass movement with the help of social media.

Their plan is to create one million cotton masks by the end of this month. In the past two weeks, since the Helping Hands initiative started, they have made over 17,000 masks, which have been distributed to stranded migrant labourers, the transgender community, slum dwellers, and police personnel in Bengaluru, Kangra, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ujjain.

“Through social media, we have got some volunteers as well. Since they are not design students, we teach them how to identify 100% cotton material, how to make a mask, and within a day, they become experts," says Sengupta, who insists that anyone sitting at home can make a mask. “It’s the simplest thing on this planet. Take a 40x20 cm piece of pure cotton cloth, sanitize it and stitch it." Using the guidelines given the health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO), these students make 100-200 masks a day, depending on the sewing equipment they have.

Helping them reach the one-million mark is Spriha Neogi, a former Google employee and an entrepreneur, who is also the brain behind Helping Hands. The idea for the initiative came from following how people in Europe, where Italy and Spain are two of the most affected countries, were trying to fight the outbreak. “Several initiatives have been taken by people to help the needy. Indians are 1.3 billion; most of them can’t afford N95s. And nothing was being done to address this issue at home," says Mumbai-based Neogi, who is in her early 30s.

There was another, personal, reason too. “My mother had suffered from swine flu few years ago. I have seen very closely how a virus can put a pause on your life, and I couldn’t let that happen to someone else," explains Neogi.

So, before the lockdown in March happened, she put out a public post on Instagram, asking for volunteers who could stitch masks. Sengupta was the first to respond. “It was pure luck. That was the first time we met," says Neogi.

Since then, NIFT has become Helping Hands’ official partner in bringing in more volunteers and raise awareness. Popular fashion brands like Neeru’s, Anita Dongre and clothing manufacturer Meemansa have also joined the initiative, with their tailors making the masks in their factories.

About 50-100 tailors at each of Neeru’s factory in Hyderabad and Mumbai are making about 1,000-2,000 masks every day. “Most textile businesses have leftover material. So it doesn’t really cost us anything to make masks, and our tailors live within the radius of 1km, which helps," says Avnish Kumar, chief managing director of Neeru’s, adding that police, on-ground volunteers and kirana stores, mobilized through social media by Neogi and Sengupta, who are helping in distribution of the masks have made the process smooth. “Before we started, I thought how we will manage all this given the lockdown (the textile industry is part of the essential services list). But we had to do something. I had bought an N95 but I wasn’t even wearing it since I wasn’t stepping out. What about those who don’t have that luxury?"

Till date, the Helping Hands initiative has produced almost 30,000 masks. Sengupta says international brands like Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Zara, Prada and Burberry are repurposing their resources to provide doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers with essential equipment, like masks and gowns, but it’s strange that Indian brands are yet to take such an initiative. “It’s getting worse by the hour. I wonder what they are waiting for."