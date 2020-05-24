Your employee is an asset, not a burden

That’s why leaders of today need to think of three things. First, their role and responsibility in a globalized economy is not towards just one stakeholder that is their shareholder, but also towards their customer, society and employees. In a globalized economy, it is not just political leaders, but also corporate leaders who have an equal responsibility to protect all four. The second point they need to remember is that to grow, one constantly needs to innovate, and these innovations will only come from inspired and motivated employees. Third, action of leaders will define how motivated their employees are.