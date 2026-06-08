Monday Motivation: Why ZEISS India MD Miguel G Diaz believes building a shared purpose is the ultimate productivity tool

As a student of biochemistry and molecular biology, Miguel G Diaz was driven by a curiosity to learn. He believed in asking pertinent questions, making the most of creativity and ingenuity to arrive at the answers. These qualities, cultivated during his time at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, are a constant in his life even today.

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“Many of the hypotheses we proposed were unsuccessful when we went to the lab, but I understand that this was part of the learning process,” says Bengaluru-based Diaz, 64, Managing Director of ZEISS India and Neighbouring Markets.

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Besides offering the latest in vision care and medical technology, ZEISS India has been supporting Indian manufacturers with advanced metrology solutions and launching innovations in sports optics, while also collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to drive innovation in electrical engineering. “Make in India” is a constant area of focus for their diverse products, while implementing AI-based quality control, cloud-based data solutions for remote diagnostics and immersive training tools for medical professionals.

“Our focus remains on developing future-ready solutions that are scalable across markets. We view digitalisation as the key to unlocking the next phase of scalable, inclusive and sustainable growth,” he says.

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Their CSR initiatives are built around education, healthcare and environment. The focus on strengthening scientific learning and improving access to technology has led to their partnership with Ashoka University to set up a Core Imaging Facility, where they have launched an advanced microscopy training program to equip students and researchers with hands-on exposure to advanced imaging techniques. Through the Aloka Vision Programme, they are addressing visual impairment by providing vision care services, raising awareness about preventable blindness and providing affordable spectacles. Their team has conducted around 5.2 million eye screenings through 30,000 camps, while reaching out to 31,000 villages across India.

Diaz talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of delegating work.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentorship is about building a culture where every individual naturally aligns with the company’s values, mission and vision—not because they have to, but because they truly believe in it. Success comes when people feel inspired, empowered and connected to a larger purpose. As a mentor, my focus is on fostering an environment where innovation thrives, collaboration is seamless and our collective vision drives us forward.

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What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? In a dynamic and changing world where time is an increasingly scarce resource, finding a space to establish a dialogue with yourself is vital. It helps me eliminate background noise and focus on what I believe is most relevant, as well as prioritising issues, which is essential for increasing productivity. Of course, fearlessly embracing all technological developments (AI, RPA, robotics) is great for boosting productivity, without neglecting the human aspect of organisations like building high performance teams. Delegation is not just about distributing work—it is about empowering people to take ownership. When teams feel trusted and accountable, productivity improves naturally.

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What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The pandemic helped me understand how important it is to focus our activities on what matters in the face of unforeseen adversity. Amidst schedules packed with activities and meetings, this has enabled me to carve out moments of personal time that allow me to focus on my priorities

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Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I’ve enjoyed reading biographies of famous figures such as Nelson Mandela, Viktor Frankl, Mahatma Gandhi, and John F. Kennedy. I’ve found useful insights into subjects from their own lives and how they dealt with difficult times. While pursuing my Master’s in Madrid, I had the opportunity to meet Santiago Alvarez de Mon, a professor of Organisation and People, who really made an impression on me through his lectures and books.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? There are two areas that are very helpful when I’m seeking a personal dialogue with myself. Reading, music and running are good companions that allow me to escape daily challenges and take me to a calmer, more reflective place where I can see things from different perspectives. On the other hand, a good chat with family and friends are moments where I feel relaxed and disconnected from my professional life and I make sure to nurture these relationships constantly. If I add to this the chance to sail on the Mediterranean Sea, play golf and explore new places, it’s the perfect setting.

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Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

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About the Author Shail Desai Shail Desai is a freelance writer based in Mumbai. Over the last decade, he has been following the latest in sports and the outdoors. He was awarded t...Read More ✕ Shail Desai Shail Desai is a freelance writer based in Mumbai. Over the last decade, he has been following the latest in sports and the outdoors. He was awarded the Red Ink Award in 2018 for his story on football in Kashmir that was commissioned by Mint. He is an engineer and lawyer by qualification, degrees that taught him that he wasn’t cut out for either. Writing has taken him places and the thrill of the chase is what he enjoys the most. In the past, he has held full-time positions at The Times of India, Hindustan Times and Hotstar. Freelance writing has handed him the liberty of travelling and chasing the stories that have his interest. Besides conventional sports, he has a special interest in endurance sports such as ultra running, mountaineering, trail running, open water swimming and adventure sports, and is in awe of athletes who pursue these disciplines. He is at home in the mountains and looks for the next excuse to travel there, preferably for extended periods of time. He wants to be a lifelong student of writing.