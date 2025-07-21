Diplomacy in the workplace is a delicate balance: Zoom’s Sameer Raje
Sameer Raje, general manager and head, India & SAARC, Zoom Communications, Inc., on mentorship and post-lockdown work habits
During the pandemic, Zoom calls became as familiar a term as vaccines and lockdowns. From office meetings and webinars to birthday celebrations, it was a medium to stay connected during those unprecedented times.
“The company displayed immense agility to step up with both financial and technology resources—not just for customers, but for communities and employees across the country," says Mumbai-based Sameer Raje, 49, general manager and head, India & SAARC, Zoom Communications, Inc. “We demonstrated that Zoom was simple to use, flexible and scalable to adapt for a diverse user base."